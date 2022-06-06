Multivaccination moves UBSs in Jundiaí this Saturday morning, 4

The City Hall of Jundiaí held this Saturday (04) another Multivaccination Day. In addition to routine doses, influenza and measles, among the COVID-19 groups, the offer of one more additional dose for elderly people aged 60 years and over, who have a high degree of immunosuppression, stood out. The application was made throughout the morning, at the Basic Health Unit (BHU) in Vila Hortolândia, in addition to UBS Colônia, Nova UBS Jardim do Lago and Family Clinic II – Almerinda Chaves (formerly UBS Novo Horizonte).

“We will continue on every Saturday in June. The booster dose in elderly 60+ with a high degree of immunosuppression should be received 4 months after the 4th dose. Adherence is still below expectations, hence the importance of intensifying the campaign during Saturdays, when people are more available to come to the UBS”, comments the nurse and coordinator of Epidemiological Surveillance, Maria do Carmo Possidente, noting that there is no need schedule.

family prevention

Professor Camila Benedicto, 43, took the 3rd dose against COVID-19 and took the whole family: her twin daughters Helena and Carolina, 2, and her husband Marcel, who also updated their doses.

“Getting vaccinated is an act of love and care for others, so we all came,” said the resident of the Torres de São José neighborhood.

Gabriela Pavan Robigati, 40 years old, resident in the Bom Jardim neighborhood, also attended to get the influenza vaccine, with her son João Pedro, 13 years old. “We care a lot about vaccines and Saturday is the ideal day, when there is more time. I also worry a lot about my parents, who are elderly, so we cannot take the risk,” she pointed out.

The influenza vaccine is available for age groups between six months and under five years, people aged 60 years or older, pregnant and postpartum women (women within 45 days of childbirth), in addition to people with comorbidities or disabilities, health and education professionals, truck drivers, urban and long-distance public road passenger transport workers, port workers, security, rescue and armed forces workers. Prison system employees are also qualified to receive the vaccine.

Multivaccination also includes people who have not yet received all doses against COVID-19, with the complement of the vaccination schedule. The public qualified to receive the doses is between 5 and 11 years old, 12 years old+ immunosuppressed, 18 to 59 years old, 60 years old or more and 60 years old or more with a high degree of immunosuppression. Each one with the specific amount of doses, depending on the vaccine received.

