NASA Highlights: Astronomical Photos of the Week (28/05 to 03/06/2022)

The photos gathered by NASA this week on the Astronomy Picture of the Day website will interest science enthusiasts of all tastes. If you’re interested in supernovas, you’ll see the remnant RCW 86, formed from the remains of the oldest supernova ever recorded. Astrophotography fans will marvel at a photo of the Milky Way in the night sky, which appears as a “bridge” connecting two observatories.

The other photos bring other breathtaking images, such as different twilight rays and a Falcon 9 rocket flying, while the sun shines in the background. And in case you haven’t been able to spot the Tau-Herculid meteors this week, don’t worry, there’s a picture of them here too.

Come on?

Saturday (28) — The supernova remnant RCW 86

Supernova remnant RCW 86, trace of the oldest supernova ever recorded (Image: Reproduction/Martin Pugh)

In 185 BC, Chinese astronomers recorded the emergence of what appeared to be a new star in the Nanmen asterism — now identified as the stars Alpha and Beta Centauri on modern star charts. The star was visible for months, and is considered the oldest supernova ever recorded. What’s left of it is RCW 86, the remnant of the stellar explosion shown in this photo.

Located approximately 8,000 light-years from Earth, RCW 86 is a remnant about 100 light-years across, too diffuse to be seen with the naked eye. It tells us a little about what happened to the star: narrowband data show that there are gases ionized by the expanding shock wave, and iron seems to be present in abundance in the region.

As there are no neutron stars or pulsars in the remnant, it is possible that the supernova in question was of type Ia, that is, it could have been the thermonuclear detonation of a white dwarf star “stealing” material from another neighboring star. As a result, the white dwarf carved a “cavity” around the system, and the explosion in it expanded at a much faster rate than expected.

Sunday (29) — The birth of a galactic cluster

We have not been able to observe star clusters forming, because this is too slow a process for us to follow. Fortunately, the video above gives us an idea of ​​how this happens: this is an updated version of the famous Illustris Simulation, a large simulation of galaxy formation. The new video shows us how cosmic gases, formed mainly by hydrogen, give rise to new galaxies and galactic clusters from the remote past, when the universe was still in its “infancy”.

As the universe evolves, the gas falls into gravitational “pits” and forms new galaxies, which begin to spin, collide, and eventually end up merging — and in the midst of all this, there are black holes being born at the centers of galaxies, expelling gases at speeds close to the speed of light. The second part, the video, shows a galactic cluster reaching the end of its formation, with “tails” of gravitational tides and stellar flows. In the end, we see the TNG50 cluster ready.

Galaxy clusters can be considered the largest objects in the universe held together by their own gravity: they are formed by hundreds or even thousands of galaxies, accompanied by highly heated plasma and large amounts of dark matter. In addition to being home to some of the largest known galaxies, clusters are important tools for astronomers to understand the structure of the universe at large scales.

Monday (30) — Twilight Rays

Twilight rays and a partial solar eclipse photographed in Uruguay (Image: Reproduction/Fefo Bouvier)

The reddish rays in this photo are beautiful examples of twilight rays, formed when the Sun is very low on the horizon, during twilight; therefore, it is easier to see them when the contrast between light and dark is most evident. Generally, twilight rays have shades of red and orange because light travels a longer path through the atmosphere, which scatters shorter wavelengths (such as blue and green light).

In the case of this photo, the rays may have turned even redder due to the presence of aerosols in the atmosphere. While not exactly rare, these twilight rays were special, because they came from the Sun during a partial solar eclipse. During the phenomenon, the Earth and our star are not perfectly aligned, so the Moon projects only part of its penumbra (the least dark shadow) on our planet. For those who observe the phenomenon from our perspective, it is as if someone had “bitten” part of the Sun.

The twilight rays and the eclipse were photographed in Uruguay, towards Argentina. Another curious feature of this image is the island in the background, called Islas López: despite looking like a single formation, there are actually two islands.

Tuesday (31) — Falcon 9 Rocket and the Sun

Falcon 9 rocket carrying Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit (Image: Reproduction/Michael Cain)

In May, a Falcon 9 rocket was launched, taking more than 50 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit. The new satellites will join thousands of other units already launched, which are part of a megaconstellation operated by SpaceX with the aim of providing high-speed, low-latency internet, even for users who are in rural or remote regions.

In this photo of that launch we see the exhaust plume of the rocket being expelled, while the Sun shines in the background. You may have noticed that the silhouette of the rocket and even the edges of the solar disk look distorted, almost as if they were rippling; this is a phenomenon that occurs due to pockets of relatively warm or rarefied air (those with a low concentration and variety of gases), which deflect light less intensely than would occur if there were pockets of colder, compressed air.

Also look at the left side of the Sun and you will find the active spot 3014. Sunspots are large regions with strong magnetic fields on the surface of the Sun. They are darker than their surroundings because they are cooler, and the frequency and intensity of sunspots are important indicators of solar activity over their 11-year cycle.

Wednesday (1st) — Tau-Herculoid Meteors

Meteors of the Tau-Herculides rain photographed over the Kitt Peak National Observatory, in the United States (Image: Reproduction/Jianwei Lyu – Steward Obs., U. Arizona)

The Tau-Herculides meteor shower occurred during the early hours of this week, and the expectation for the phenomenon was high: calculations showed that, this year, the Earth could pass through a cloud of fragments of the comet 73P/Schwassmann-Wachmann 3 particularly dense, with the potential to practically create a meteor “storm”.

In the end, the phenomenon yielded a number of glistening bits of space rock in the night sky that may have disappointed some observers; but even so, the phenomenon provided incredible photos for those who managed to follow it — like the one above, taken at the Kitt Peak National Observatory, in the United States. This is a composite of images captured over more than two hours, during the early hours of the 30th to the 31st.

There are almost 20 meteors in the picture; of this total, four are “visiting” space rocks, which occurred unrelated to the Tau-Herculides rain. Next year this rain, which is already modest by nature, is expected to return to its typical low amount of meteors. The prediction is that a next active event should only occur in 2049. So, it remains to wait.

Thursday (2) — Lunar Occultation of Venus

In some regions of Asia and the Indian Ocean, it was possible to observe the Moon passing in front of Venus (Image: Reproduction / Quentin Gineys)

In late May, Venus shone in the pre-dawn sky, earning the nickname “morning star”. The planet appeared close to the Moon in the waning phase, accompanied by Jupiter, Saturn and Mars in a beautiful planetary conjunction. The conjunction is fascinating in itself, but in some regions of Asia and the Indian Ocean, the (apparent) proximity between the stars was even more surprising, because our satellite passed in front of Venus.

This lunar occultation was recorded in this brief animation of telescope photos captured from Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean, and shows a little of the stages of the phenomenon. Note that at first the partially illuminated disk of Venus approaches, and then begins to disappear behind the lunar horizon; about 50 minutes later, the planet reemerged from behind the Moon. Generally, lunar occultations are visible only over a small area of ​​the Earth’s surface.

As our natural satellite is much closer to Earth than other objects (consider that the Moon is at an average distance of 384,400 km from us, while Venus is more than 60 million kilometers at the closest point to Earth), the The Moon’s exact position in the sky varies with the position of the observer. Therefore, if the Moon is aligned to pass in front of a specific object on one side of the Earth, it will appear 2º away from the object on the other side.

Friday (3) — Milky Way as a “bridge” in the sky

In this photo, the Milky Way is like a “bridge” connecting the sky of the southern and northern hemispheres (Image: Reproduction/Maxime Oudoux, Jean-Francois GELY)

Collaborations in astrophotography can yield incredible and creative photos, like this one: in the image, the central plane of the Milky Way appears almost as a kind of bridge, which joins the sky of the southern and northern hemispheres. At the top of the photo is the El Sauce observatory, in Chile; at the bottom, we see the Saint-Veran observatory, installed in the French Alps.

The photos were taken on the same day, six hours apart; this delay was necessary for the Earth’s rotation to align the central plane of the Milky Way over the domes of the two installations. Thus, we were able to observe a little of the Solar System’s home galaxy and about 100 billion stars that, together, form a disk with almost 100 thousand light years in diameter.

In the part that shows the Chilean sky, we see a slight glow; this is “atmospheric luminescence”, caused by different processes in the Earth’s upper atmosphere. If you look really close to the observatory’s dome, you’ll also see the Large and Small Magellanic Cloud galaxies. Already in the sky of the Alps, it is possible to observe the Andromeda galaxy, which appears close to the horizon.

Source: APOD