New Apple leak reveals surprise at iPhone 14 launch

recent leaks from iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro revealed two very different models, with Apple determined to widen the gap between the Pro and non-Pro models. The news divided opinion and now different information around its release has done the same thing.

In recent weeks, mixed reports have claimed that there will and will not be a delay in the release of some iPhone 14 models. And now one of the most respected insiders in the industry has twisted the message once again.

In a series of tweetsTF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo disputed a recent ET News report that supply issues forced Apple to prematurely install a front-facing camera module intended for the iPhone 15 a year early at great cost.

“This report is not entirely consistent, to my understanding,” explains Kuo. “First, if LG Innotek were to become a supplier of the iPhone 14 front camera in Q2 2022, it would be nearly impossible to keep up with the iPhone 14 development schedule for Q2. Second, I believe that Apple had already chosen LG Innotek and Cowell as suppliers for the iPhone 14 front camera in Q4 2021.”

The opinion is in line with Kuo’s earlier claims that overall iPhone 14 production is “under control”. That said, both Nikkei Asia and Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu believe that the delivery of the iPhone 14 Max is delayed by nearly a month.

Likewise, Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) and one of the most accurate experts in the industry, responded that “iPhone 14 Max panel shipments have always lagged behind.” Consequently, Apple may be heading towards its 2nd split iPhone release in the last five years (iPhone 12/iPhone 12 Mini), which in turn was only 2nd in iPhone history (iPhone 8/iPhone X).

It’s a surprise to see experts split like this, because historically leaks around iPhone releases are pretty consistent. This tends to be due to the global way iPhones are mass-produced, with Apple’s secret expertise unable to stem the flow of leaks as production ramps up.

Split launch or not, the most decisive aspect of the iPhone 14 launch will likely be the phone itself. While the standard iPhone 14 models will inherit the same design, chip, and rear cameras from the iPhone 13 lineup, the iPhone 14 Pro models will be more advanced, with upgrades across all three departments and higher prices to match.

How iPhone fans respond to Apple’s aggressive attempt to sell more for these more expensive models remains to be seen.

