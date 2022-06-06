Official Xbox account shows Kojima in teaser for June event

It’s been a while since we’ve read that several Industry Insiders claim that Microsoft and Kojima Productions have a joint project. A game developed by the renowned Japanese can be a good choice for many users to migrate to Xbox consoles, or directly to Game Pass.

We know little or nothing about the project, and until recently one server had serious doubts about whether it was real or not. But after a few tweets from the official account today… the truth is that many think differently.

According to the video broadcast by the official Xbox profile on Twitter, we can see that Kojima appears in few frames. this may be nothingbut it’s very difficult to think that they put it there, in a montage, when it won’t have any partnership with Microsoft.

One thing you can expect from the showcase (we can’t tell you the rest) #XboxBethesda pic.twitter.com/PxcD3p7aaP — Xbox (@Xbox) June 4, 2022

The truth is that Miniclip is full of hidden messages and allusions to Bethesda, nostalgia and personalities that are now part of the Xbox ecosystem. In fact, the Americans have already confirmed that the event will be focused on games, games and more games.

We remind you that you have an appointment with Xbox at the joint conference with Bethesda on June 12th.