Pouso Alegre has vaccination against covid, flu and measles this Saturday • Rede Moinho 24

The mayor of Pouso Alegre (MG) Cel. Dimas (PSDB) released a video rebutting the criticism of Bolsonarist deputies Junio ​​Amaral and Bruno Engler, both from the PL de Minas, around the mandatory use of masks in closed environments in the municipality.

In the recurrent Bolsonarista line of comparing measures to protect against Covid-19 as ways of curtailing individual freedoms, deputies questioned the technical basis and motivation of the decree published on Tuesday, 31, by the mayor. Junio ​​Amaral used the tribune of the Chamber of Deputies to criticize, while Engler used his social networks, where he posted a video.

“I can see that you are very concerned, in your offices there, very comfortably, concerned about the use of masks here in the city of Pouso Alegre. I’m here at the UPA in Pouso Alegre, where 500 people are being treated a day. We have 27 people hospitalized and two in the ICU. Our concern is with the people of Pouso Alegre, we are not here to do politics”fired the mayor of Pouso Alegre.

Cell Dimas also invited congressmen to help in the construction of the oncology hospital, attached to Samuel Libânio, which will serve patients in the region. “Let’s stop hypocrisy, early campaigning and politicking. If you really want to help the people of Pouso Alegre, come here and help build the cancer hospital”concluded the mayor.

What the deputies said

Junio ​​Amaral used the tribune of the Chamber of Deputies to question the decree that forced the return of masks in Pouso Alegre. “In 24 hours, they prepared a study that supported (sic) the return of masks to the city, because on the weekend, on Sunday, the mayor, secretary of health, was there. [Pouso Alegre tem uma secretária de Saúde], people from the city hall, the gang, right? The cheerleading there, crowds, partying, everything went back to normal, of course. So, not doing anything wrong, but, from one day to the next, panic in the population: ‘the numbers have increased, let’s go back to masks’”says the deputy in an excerpt from his speech.

State deputy Bruno Engler made his criticisms in a video posted on social media. “We are no longer in a state of emergency, everyone who wanted to vaccinate was vaccinated, but the mayor, in his head, had the brilliant idea that you, a citizen, are obliged to wear a mask. In a little while, the mayor will decide, again, how it was during the pandemic, what time you can leave the house, what shops can work (…)”provoked.

electoral background

The mayor’s criticism of the deputies and the allusion to the electoral campaign was not by chance. The Bolsonarist deputies are linked to the ‘Direita Minas’ movement, which has an organized arm in Pouso Alegre and must compete for votes in the city with former mayor Rafael Simões (U. Brazil) and Dr. Paulo (Patriotas), candidates from the group that is now hegemonic in the municipality.

Covid-19 cases rise exponentially amid drop in vaccination

In recent weeks, the number of new cases of Covid-19 in Pouso Alegre has increased exponentially. In the most recent data, released in the epidemiological bulletin of May 31, the number of known contaminations had an increase of 7.2 times compared to the previous week’s survey.

The number of daily visits at the city’s central Emergency Care Unit once again reached hundreds a day, approaching the worst numbers of the pandemic.

In view of the numbers, the decree of May 31 made the use of masks mandatory again in closed environments and on public transport. Other cities in the region, such as Lavras and Santa Rita do Sapucaí, adopted the same measure.

Amid the increase in new contamination, another worrying fact emerges: with the cooling of the pandemic, there was a relaxation of the population in the search for vaccine. It is estimated that more than 50,000 Brazilians who should have already taken the booster dose against the disease have not yet done so. Extra doses, as the most recent studies have shown, are essential to maintain the immune system’s response against Covid-19.

What does the World Health Organization say about the use of masks

In general, Bolsonar politicians and sympathizers question the mandatory use of masks because they see the measure as a form of curtailment of individual freedoms and question its real effectiveness. Health agencies, however, have already reaffirmed several times that protection is one of the measures that help to stop the transmission of the virus.

According to the World Health Organization, “Masks should be used as part of a comprehensive strategy of measures to stop transmission and save lives”. Even the WHO, however, recalls that the use of masks, by itself, is not enough to provide an adequate level of protection against Covid-19. Other measures such as distancing, hand hygiene and shared environments are essential.

