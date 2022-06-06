Prostate cancer: Brazilian treatment receives “Oscar” from oncology for innovation

An experimental Brazilian treatment against prostate cancer, developed by physician Pedro Henrique Isaacsson Velho, has just received recognition from the American Society of Clinical Oncology, which awarded him the Career Development award, considered the “Oscar” of oncology worldwide.

The award ceremony took place this Saturday (4), during the Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, in Chicago, United States.

The award-winning innovative therapy uses high doses of testosterone associated with a medication that contributes to the treatment and quality of life of patients with the disease.

“This is very promising research for patients with prostate cancer. We can regress cancer and improve people’s quality of life, returning and increasing patients’ testosterone and providing fewer adverse effects of hormone therapy such as fatigue, erectile dysfunction, risk of fractures, among others,” Pedro Henrique, 36, told CNN.

The Brazilian study, developed by the Instituto de Pesquisa Moinhos, with the participation of Johns Hopkins Medicine International, seeks to evaluate a new form of treatment for prostate cancer.

How it works

The method, called bipolar androgen therapy, consists of high doses of testosterone combined with an already approved medication for prostate cancer, Radium-223.

Treatments similar to the new therapy were used in about 40 patients at Hospital Moinhos de Vento, in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul.

And the promising preliminary results led to the award of Pedro Henrique Isaacsson Velho.

The award recognizes professionals who stand out in their fields with research designed to improve the patient experience and care.

200 thousand dollars

The doctor, who serves as head of the Moinhos Research Institute, said that it is gratifying to be alongside other initiatives led by institutions that are world references.

“This is an award that is 30 years old and, for the first time, a Brazilian hospital was selected. There are 20 selected projects that will receive US$200,000,” he said.

The funds will be allocated to Hospital Moinhos de Vento to be invested in research projects in prostate cancer.

The therapy used in the project aims to treat the disease while restoring the patient’s quality of life. But the doctor recalled that the use of testosterone against prostate cancer should only be used within the clinical protocols of the research and not indiscriminately.

“Our project returns high levels of testosterone to the patient in order to treat the disease and also improve the quality of life. It’s a line of research that we already have with some projects underway where we’ve invested in this testosterone therapy alone or in combination with other therapies. In the case of this award-winning study, testosterone is used in conjunction with a therapy called Radium 223, a radiopharmaceutical approved for prostate cancer.”

patient recruitment

In June, the researchers should begin the patient recruitment phase in Brazil and the United States.

In all, there will be about 50 people diagnosed with prostate cancer with metastasis, which is the spread of the disease to other parts of the body.

With information from CNN