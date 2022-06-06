São José applies fourth dose against Covid in health professionals and people aged 59 | Paraiba Valley and Region

São José dos Campos starts this Monday (6) the application of the fourth dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 for health professionals and people aged 59.

The second booster dose of immunization is important to prevent cases of the disease from continuing to increase – between April and May, the number of infected people more than doubled in the city.

PROTECTION: São José maintains recommendation for the use of masks, but does not provide for mandatory

São José maintains recommendation for the use of masks, but does not provide for mandatory ALERT: Covid cases rise again in Taubaté and São José

Last Thursday (2), the Ministry of Health released the fourth booster dose for people between 50 and 59 years old. The Municipality of São José, however, explained that it awaits the receipt of doses of the vaccine to contemplate the other ages. The estimated public in this age group is 65,180 people in the municipality.

Health professionals and people aged 59 who wish to vaccinate as early as this Monday in the morning should go to the Tableau College and the Cipax Laboratory units, which will start the applications from 9 am.

In the afternoon, from 1 pm, vaccination will begin at the Basic Health Units (UBS’s). It is important that, in order to receive the booster doses, an interval of at least 4 months must be respected since the last dose against the coronavirus received.

booster for teenagers

All teenagers between 12 and 17 years old can receive the 1st booster dose of the vaccine against covid-19 in the city.

São José also started last Saturday (4) the application of the third booster dose for people aged 60 years and over who have immunosuppression. See below the list of immunosuppressed con- sider groups:

severe primary immunodeficiency

chemotherapy for cancer

solid organ or hematopoietic stem cell (HSCT) transplant recipients using immunosuppressive drugs

people living with HIV/AIDS

use of corticosteroids at doses ≥20 mg/day of prednisone, or equivalent, for ≥14 days.

use of immune response modifying drugs – Methotrexate; Leflunomide; Mycophenolate mofetil; Azatyprine; Cyclophosphamide; 6-mercaptopurine; Biologicals in general (infliximab, etanercept, humira, adalimumab, tocilizumab, Canakinumab, golimumab, certolizumab, abatacept, Secukinumab, ustekinumab); JAK inhibitors (Tofacitinib, baracitinib and Upadacitinib)

auto-inflammatory, inflammatory bowel disease

patients on renal replacement therapy (hemodialysis)

Vaccination points during the week

UBS’s (Basic Health Units), from 8 am to 5 pm, with distribution of vouchers from 8 am, and at 1 pm until they are exhausted or according to the operational capacity and physical structure of each unit.

Tableau College, 8 am to 9 pm.

Cefe (Educator Training Center), from 6pm to 9pm.

Cipax Laboratory Units at Vale Sul Shopping and Praça Afonso Pena, from 9 am to 4 pm.