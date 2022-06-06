See Recipes and Menus to Lose Weight

Many people complain that they cannot follow diets to take care of their health and lose weight because they feel very hungry. VivaBem columnist Paola Machado, PhD in health and nutrition sciences, explains that this usually happens when the food plan is poorly designed, with excessive restriction of calories, fats and proteins.

The first step to overcome the problem is to seek professional guidance and follow a proper diet —VivaBem has a plan with 5 weekly menus, prepared by nutritionists, to lose weight in a healthy way.