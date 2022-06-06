See Recipes and Menus to Lose Weight

Many people complain that they cannot follow diets to take care of their health and lose weight because they feel very hungry. VivaBem columnist Paola Machado, PhD in health and nutrition sciences, explains that this usually happens when the food plan is poorly designed, with excessive restriction of calories, fats and proteins.
The first step to overcome the problem is to seek professional guidance and follow a proper diet —VivaBem has a plan with 5 weekly menus, prepared by nutritionists, to lose weight in a healthy way.
Here are some tips from Paola Machado to minimize hunger when dieting:
- Eat healthy fats Found in foods like olive oil, avocados and nuts, the nutrient provides energy and helps keep you feeling full — just don’t overdo it, as all fats are highly caloric.
- Eat protein with every meal This makes it take longer for you to feel hungry. One of the reasons is that protein consumption stimulates the release of hormones that generate satisfaction.
- sleep properly The production of the hormones ghrelin and leptin, which signal the body, respectively, when you are hungry or when you are full, is affected when we sleep poorly or not. The imbalance in these hormones tends to generate the deceptive feeling of constant hunger.
Lose weight without starving
Following a menu with natural foods is one of the secrets to losing weight in a healthy way, without starving yourself or counting calories. This is the proposal of Menus for Emagrecer, a Live well prepared by nutritionist Victor Machado. In him, UOL subscribers receive 5 healthy menus every week. Check out Monday’s full menu here.
Subscribe to UOL and see all the menus of the week, as well as other exclusive content.