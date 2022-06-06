Sega Says It’s Too Expensive to Build the Saturn Mini or Dreamcast Mini

Developing a Sega Saturn Mini or Dreamcast Mini is currently too expensive a venture and this is preventing Sega from being able to present the product to consumers, even though the orders are more than many.

The company announced this week the Mega Drive Mini, which will include Mega CD games, but the console community of the legendary Japanese company continues to dream of a Saturn or Dreamcast in this retro mini console format.

Yosuke Okunari, classic hardware producer at Sega, spoke to Famitsu (thanks VGC) and confessed that they’ve already thought about it, but the price of the components and parts needed to create these mini consoles is currently too expensive and they don’t allow you to bet on this project.

Okunari knows that many look at the Mega Drive mini and are asking for the Saturn Mini or Dreamcast Mini, something they thought about, but can’t do at the moment.

“The development of new cards has stalled due to the corona virus and of course it would be an extremely expensive product in terms of its costs. ”

The Dreamcast was Sega’s last console and is still fondly remembered today for its games, which brought the adrenaline rush from arcades to gamers’ homes. Series like Jet Set Radio were born on this machine and it’s full of cult classics that are still played today by those who can’t do without Sega’s magic.

Saturn is another milestone on the company’s path, especially as it marked its transition to 3D and gave the world games of great fun that continue to enjoy unique status.