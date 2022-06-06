She got married 44 days after operating on a brain tumor, with 73 stitches in her head – 05/06/2022

Coach and neurolinguistic programmer Daiene Berdoldi, 39, discovered a malignant brain tumor when she was about to get married. She canceled everything to have the operation and postponed the dream of celebrating the union with her fiance with her friends. However, as the recovery from surgery was better than expected, was able to perform the wedding on the same day and place that I had planned before. THE Next, Daiene tells about her fight against cancer:

“The first signs that I had brain cancer were the seizures, but they weren’t those that we immediately associate with a person feeling sick on the floor. They were different, I had partial visions that were real, but that weren’t happening at that moment, they were recent memories.

One such episode was when I had spent the entire day fiddling with the wedding Excel spreadsheet. At night, my fiance asked me something about the buffet, I looked at him and on the side of his head appeared the wedding schedule floating in the air. Simultaneously with that, I felt sick and chilled. I was scared, but as I was tired, I figured it was something in my head.

Image: Personal archive

Another example of a seizure happened during a work meeting. She was listening to everyone talking, screaming and out of nowhere the sound was gone. It felt like I was watching the scene on a muted TV.

There was also a situation where I had just met a person who resembled the face of an acquaintance. As I was talking, the images of the two people’s faces merged and this made me doubt. I didn’t know who I was actually talking to.

I had been losing my peripheral vision and awareness for some time, but the realization that there was something wrong and strange with me came after I received a traffic ticket for passing a red light—I hadn’t been ticketed in years. Certainly, I passed the lighthouse without paying attention, that’s when I realized I was putting my life and other people’s lives at risk and decided to look for a doctor.

In November 2019, I went to the neurologist and explained everything that was going on. He said those episodes that were a type of seizure. He ordered some tests to investigate the problem and told me that if he had to make a diagnosis right then, he would say it was a brain tumor. I didn’t believe it, but I confess I was worried.

The confirmation

Daiene had the operation on January 30 Image: Personal archive

On December 27th I did the MRI, I noticed that the doctors who did the exam were uncomfortable with what they saw, but they didn’t say anything, they told me to wait for the result, on January 4th.

The night before, I woke up in anguish. I went to the lab and managed to get the result. When I opened it, I couldn’t believe what I read: “infiltrating and expanding primary brain tumor”. The cancer already covered 25% of my brain, mostly on the right side and expanding to the left side. At the time, I braked and went into shock. Then, when I got home and told my fiancé at the time, I burst into tears.

At the consultation, the oncologist confirmed the diagnosis and said that my case was surgical. In a span of three and a half weeks, I went through with four neurosurgeons to hear different opinions—the penultimate one was extremely rude to me.

I asked when he could operate on me, as I was worried about the wedding, scheduled for March 14, 2020. I told him that I had everything contracted and closed, including the honeymoon.

The surgeon said: ‘Forget about it, you can cancel the marriage. You are too agitated. It’s not your tumor that’s going to kill you, it’s your anxiety.’ I was upset with the comment and with his other behavior, and I changed doctors.

The fourth neurosurgeon welcomed me and treated me in a more humane way, but said that, as we did not know what the surgery or treatment would be like, the most recommended thing would be to postpone the wedding.

I was devastated. Marcos and I were together for four years, living in the same house for three. Formalizing the union with our friends and family was a dream. But by mutual agreement, we decided to cancel everything until I was okay.

Furthermore, the discovery of the tumor came at a stage when I was at the height of my career, at the age of 36. I am a trained veterinary doctor, but I work as a neurolinguistics coach and programmer and I have a consulting and people management company. My company was ‘flying’, I had doubled sales and was opening new classes.

The operation

Daine took 73 stitches in surgery Image: Personal archive

I had the surgery on January 30th. Doctors removed 70% to 80% of the tumor and would try to eliminate the rest with cancer treatment. I had a few seizures post-op and then never again. My recovery was so quick and amazing that the doctor cleared me to reschedule the wedding before starting radiation therapy.

I had a serious conversation with Marcos and asked if he really wanted this. I had brain cancer, I didn’t want him to carry that burden. He replied: ‘I’ll marry you bald, in a wig, in a wheelchair, if I have to carry you down the aisle, I will. All I want is to marry you.’

Forty-four days after having the surgery, I got married with 73 stitches in my head (2 infected) and a huge scar. The ceremony took place on the exact same day and place as it was scheduled before the operation, just as I had planned from the beginning.

The wedding represented the celebration of my rebirth, of my life, it was wonderful.”

Image: Personal archive

In April, I started the first of 30 radiotherapy sessions and had 12 cycles of oral chemotherapy. My treatment was successful due to the positive way I faced it. I lost half my hair, I suffered from the side effects, I felt sick, unwell, sleepy, I took a break from work, but I always focused on the solution and not the problem, I aimed at the end result.

Upon receiving the diagnosis, I became my own coach, using the coaching tools as a bridge to the future. I visualized myself recovered, working, attending to my clients. I also used neuro-linguistic programming: training the various inner voices I heard and trying to understand what positive message they were trying to tell me. In addition, I took care of my diet and practiced physical activity.

Image: Personal archive

In the midst of this process, I launched my first book, ‘Behind the Scar’, whose first pages were written in the hospital a few days before the operation. The book is a legacy, a source of inspiration to help people through the most challenging moments in their lives. In it, I narrate my trajectory and dedicate it to my partner and foundation, Marcos.

The title of the book is inspired by the pride I have of my scar on my head, it represents a process that was painful, but also of many meanings and learning. Brain cancer helped me to reframe my priorities, to say more ‘no’ to others and more ‘yes’ to myself, to make more assertive decisions, to live more intensely and to love myself first.”

Brain tumor: types, symptoms and treatment

1 – What are the types of brain cancer?

According to Daniel cuberomedical oncologist at the Oncology Center CEON+ and assistant professor at the ABC School of Medicine, the brain is made up of several cells with different functions. Each type of cell can give rise to a different cancer.

Among the most common are those that originate in glial cells, responsible for sustaining, protecting and nourishing neurons — we call this group of tumors gliomas. Another common cancer is meningioma, which originates in the cells of the meninges, the membrane that covers the brain.

It is important to differentiate brain cancers from those that originate in other parts of the body. “In this case, we call it brain metastases, which have a different treatment and prognosis than tumors that originate in the brain,” says Cubero.

2 – What are the causes?

Most brain tumors are sporadic, with no clear causes, risk factors, or known familial genetic disorders. However, some families with rare genetic disorders may be more prone to developing brain cancer.

3 – What are the symptoms?

At first, brain tumors do not cause symptoms. As the cancer grows and compresses the structures around it, it can cause persistent, progressive headaches and seizures.

“Other manifestations depend on the location of the cancer in the brain, and visual disturbances, balance and memory changes or lack of motor coordination may appear”, says oncologist Daniel cubero.

4 – Does brain cancer cause different types of seizures?

Yup. Seizures can be partial, when only part of the brain is affected, or generalized.

Partial seizures can manifest as visual or auditory hallucinations, or involuntary contractions of body parts. In generalized seizures, the individual loses consciousness and suffers generalized muscle contractions for a few minutes. Seizures occur because the diseased area of ​​the brain starts sending electrical impulses that stimulate the rest of the organ, as in a “short circuit”.

5 – How is the diagnosis made?

It is performed through imaging tests, mainly magnetic resonance imaging. When present, brain tumors show up clearly on this exam.

6 – How is the treatment?

The mainstay of treatment for brain cancers is surgery, except in rare subtypes such as lymphoma, where surgical intervention is usually of no benefit.

Since brain structures are very delicate and noble, cancer removal must be done with the greatest possible safety margin, with the risk of tumor cells remaining. For this reason, local treatment is often complemented with radiotherapy.

Chemotherapy, considered a systemic treatment, is able to reach all tissues through the blood, including areas contaminated with tumor cells that cannot be detected by imaging tests.

7 – What sequelae can a person with brain cancer have?

The sequelae of treatment will depend on the size and location of the initial tumor. “Fortunately, in most cases the noblest and most essential areas of the brain are not compromised. Therefore, it is possible that the patient only has the scar on the skin and the psychological issues related to the process”, says Daniel cubero.

However, memory loss and even speed of reasoning can be consequences of treatment. In more severe cases, motor deficits, changes in motor coordination and balance can also occur.

8 – Is brain cancer curable?

Many subtypes of brain cancer remit, especially so-called low-grade (less aggressive) tumors and earlier cases. But even in the most advanced cases and with more aggressive subtypes, there are treatments that allow the patient to live with quality for a long time.