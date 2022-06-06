six suspected cases under investigation in Brazil

Photo: reproduction





The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, announced this Saturday (4), that Brazil continues to monitor possible cases of monkeypox in the country. In all, there are six patients currently under investigation. The two new cases were reported by Rondônia. Also according to Queiroga, all remain isolated.

This week, Mato Grosso do Sul reported that it is monitoring the case of a 16-year-old teenager. He had skin lesions and fever, in addition to swelling in the cervical region, armpits and groin. Before starting with the symptoms, the patient was in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia.

In Rio Grande do Sul, a patient has been isolated at home since May 23. He showed characteristic symptoms of the disease after arriving from Portugal, the second country with the highest number of confirmed cases.

In Santa Catarina, a woman had a sudden onset of fever, sharp skin rashes on her body and tiredness.

How is the investigation of probable cases of the disease carried out?

First, in addition to the symptoms, in order to be considered a probable case of monkeypox, it is necessary to have some travel history to countries with confirmed cases or contact with individuals from these places.

Virologist Clarissa Damaso, from UFRJ (Federal University of Rio de Janeiro) and member of the WHO (World Health Organization) Advisory Committee for Research on the Smallpox Virus, explained to the R7 news portal that “the probable case is related to travel or contact; the suspected case would not need”.

As there is no specific reagent to carry out tests for monkeypox in Brazil, the process of confirming suspected cases is slow. First, other diseases that cause skin rashes, such as chickenpox, for example, are ruled out. Only then do they enter the list of suspects. Genetic analysis is carried out in reference laboratories, through genetic analysis of the samples collected.

More than 900 cases worldwide

Monkeypox cases are now more than 900 worldwide. The survey is carried out through real-time monitoring by the Global.health initiative, made up of researchers from universities such as Harvard and Oxford.

England remains the country with the highest number of infected (214), followed by Spain (183) and Portugal (143). On the 6th, it completes a month since the first case outside Africa was reported, in the UK.

Know the symptoms of monkeypox

Symptoms of the disease usually appear between 5 and 21 days after contact with the virus. The main ones are:

– Back pain;

– body ache;

– excessive tiredness;

– fever;

– headache;

– sores and blisters on the skin.

