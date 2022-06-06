Slimming, lowers cholesterol and prevents cancer: cranberry is a powerful fruit

You probably know the cranberry, this red fruit has substances that act powerfully benefiting our health. It contains several micronutrients that help fight high cholesterol and several other problems.

Popularly known as cranberry, cranberry or cranberry, the fact is that cranberry is rich in vitamins A, C, EK, in addition to being complete in minerals. It is worth noting that the fruit is rich in fiber, acids and antioxidants.

Cranberry benefits

Helps reduce cholesterol levels

In Brazil, the number of people diagnosed with high cholesterol is approaching 19 million, and estimates are that this number will continue to grow. In light of this, research has shown that cranberry consumption is effective in lowering bad cholesterol.

With lower cholesterol, this improvement also reduces the risk of heart problems and heart attack. This is because of its polyphenolic compounds that, among other things, prevent the accumulation of fatty plaques in the arteries, helping to regulate blood pressure.

helps to lose weight

Again because of the polyphenols, cranberry is an ally in weight loss. It reduces the amount of fat in the blood and kidneys, in addition to being an antioxidant, which means being exemplary in the elimination of toxins from the body.

prevent cancer

Because it contains antioxidant compounds such as flavonoids and phenolic acids, as well as anti-inflammatory elements that can reduce the appearance of cancer cells, that is, preventing cancer.

Improves urinary infections

Cranberry has high levels of proanthocyanidins, substances with the power to kill bacteria in the body, thus helping to improve diseases such as urinary infection caused by bacteria in the bladder and other diseases in the urinary tract.

Strengthens the immune system

Because it is rich in vitamins such as C and E, the fruit is able to strengthen the immune system, preventing flu and cold viruses.

So, with so many benefits, the next time you go to the supermarket, don’t forget to include cranberry in your shopping list.