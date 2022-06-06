Starlink success in Ukraine spurs development of anti-satellite weapons

In a new report, the Secure World Foundation warns of a trend that aims to destroy modern communication strategies. There seems to be a growing interest in anti-satellite weapon systems.

Starlink by SpaceX, Elon Musk’s space company, allows high-speed Internet access even in remote areas. As the current war in Ukraine shows, satellite internet is also of military and strategic importance. It allows the Ukrainian population and army to continue communicating even where Russian attackers have already managed to destroy cell phones and Internet connections. About that, other armies have also expressed interest in Elon Musk’s Starlink system.

Not surprisingly, this piques the interest of the “opposite side”. Proof of successful use in Ukraine is just a catalyst, because the US non-governmental organization Secure World Foundation shows that interest in offensive space weapons that can disrupt space services has grown sharply in recent years.

Satellites are interesting as military targets because the effects of their shutdown “can have global effects far beyond the military.” The use of satellite networks means that “large parts of the world economy and society are increasingly dependent on space applications”.

Nor would it be necessary for an attacker to focus on every satellite. If you destroy just a few, their debris could be enough to destroy an untold number of other satellites. This kind of domino effect will be all the more serious the more satellites are used close to Earth.

Satellite technology is one that harbors opportunities and risks for both the attacker and the wholesaler. After all, space-based threats are also conceivable, according to the report. It was recently revealed that Chinese military scientists are developing anti-satellite technology to ward off perceived threats to their national sovereignty from SpaceX’s Starlink wireless broadband service. This could imply an entirely new form of arms race.

The Starlink satellite constellation is controversial in China. In January 2022, the Chinese government formally filed a complaint with the United Nations (UN) “Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space” (Copuos) because its Space Station “Heaven Palace” (Tianhe) had to initiate several evasive maneuvers. due to Starlink satellites.

In the same month, a technology with which China pushed an inactive satellite into a higher orbit was also tested. It is said to be a method of removing space debris. According to experts, the system can also be used to manipulate and destroy satellites or communications systems. Therefore, it is conceivable that China has already tested methods of disabling satellites in space.

Although Starlink currently consists of a relatively small constellation of around 2,400 satellites, with the final configuration predicted to be around five digits, the system has managed to prove its suitability for military use in Ukraine. The concerns of China and other countries seem understandable.

In fact, the United States is doing little to address these concerns. On the contrary, they are actively considering how privately operated space-based communications can meet the operational needs of the US military. This is the result of a March 2022 US Senate hearing that dealt with, among other things, Russia’s efforts to block Starlink signals in Ukraine.

Appropriate funds are foreseen in the US defense budget for next year. They should be spent on “interference-resistant satellite communications” in return for China and Russia’s pursuit of anti-satellite (ASAT) capabilities.

Last year, Russia tested an anti-satellite weapon that created a dangerous situation around the International Space Station. Such tests are not entirely new. A de facto moratorium on anti-satellite weapons has been in place since 1985. However, this has been broken several times.

China shot down a satellite in 2007. In 2008, the US Navy shot down its own spy satellite with a missile. China has conducted at least seven ASAT tests since 2010, according to the Secure World Foundation. Russia is said to have carried out at least 14 such tests since 2014 and India two in 2019 alone. Around 3,200 pieces of debris from these tests are said to still be in orbit.

SOURCE: Science News