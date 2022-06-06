Stroke in 32-year-old YouTuber lights up alert for silent symptoms; understand the signs | More health

Noronha showed the first symptoms on May 24. He reports that he had intense sweating while he was at rest, lack of appetite, voice failure, and body numbness. On the same day, he went to a hospital and was admitted. The discharge only came on Thursday (2) and, now, he continues with treatment at home.

To g1neurologist Pedro Oscar Nassif said that stroke symptoms can be more subtle, such as “headache, dizziness, and general malaise”.

The expert points out that patients in their 30swho have no apparent health problems, may be prone to stroke for specific reasons, such as: genetics, physical inactivity, and hypertension.

Nassif points out that snoring, alcohol abuse, smoking, heart disease and diabetes are also factors that should raise an alert in patients, even if they are young.

The Ministry of Health emphasizes that dizziness, loss of balance and motor coordination can be signs of stroke. The disease, if ischemic, can compromise some part of the body.

In the case of hemorrhagic stroke, the folder points out that nausea, vomiting, mental confusion and loss of consciousness can be symptoms. In this scenario, excessive sleep and changes in heart rate and respiratory rate can also become recurrent.

The Ministry of Health reinforces that stroke is a medical emergency. Therefore, when presenting symptoms, whether blatant or subtle, it is necessary to seek a health unit or the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) for a complete diagnosis and treatment.

Stroke

Cerebral Vascular Accident (CVA) happens when vessels that carry blood to the brain clog or rupture. In this way, there is a paralysis of the area without blood circulation. The faster the diagnosis and treatment of stroke, the greater the chances of a complete recovery.

There are two types of stroke. The ischemic, which occurs when there is obstruction of an artery, preventing the passage of oxygen to brain cells, and the hemorrhagic, when there is a rupture of a cerebral vessel.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 90% of stroke cases can be avoided by paying attention to hypertension, cholesterol, weight, heart problems, diabetes, stress and depression. The organization also states that performing physical activity regularly, having a healthy diet, not smoking and reducing alcohol consumption are essential to avoid the disease.