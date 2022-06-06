SUS offers free treatment for those who want to quit smoking

The Unified Health System (SUS) offers free treatment for anyone who wants to quit smoking. In São Paulo, care is provided through the Smoking Cessation Program, promoted by the Ministry of Health, the National Cancer Institute (Inca) and coordinated by the São Paulo State Health Department (SES).

In São Paulo, treatment is carried out in Basic Health Units (UBS) and in Psychosocial Care Centers (Caps AD). In other parts of the country, the Ministry of Health recommends looking for the nearest health unit.

“Smoking is the number one preventable cause of death in the world. Educational, legislative and economic actions in Brazil have generated an increase in the number of people who want to stop smoking, which highlights the importance of prioritizing the treatment of smokers as a fundamental strategy in tobacco control”, said the coordinator of the Cessation Program. of Tobacco Use in the Municipal Health Network of São Paulo, Liamar de Abreu Ferreira.

Smoking is a disease caused by physical dependence on nicotine, and causes about 50 different diseases, such as pulmonary emphysema, cancer and cardiovascular diseases, such as acute myocardial infarction and stroke. In Brazil, more than 160,000 deaths per year are attributed to tobacco, according to data from the Epidemiological Bulletin of the Ministry of Health.

Treatment

In São Paulo, treatment to eliminate addiction to cigarettes takes place in weekly meetings. There are three months of care and one year of follow-up. Sessions are coordinated by health professionals.

The patient’s motivation to quit smoking, the level of physical dependence on nicotine, the existence of psychiatric comorbidities, and the need for medication use will be analyzed. Nicotine patches, chewing gum and lozenge, and bupropion hydrochloride are available through SUS.