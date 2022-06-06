There’s New Hope for Treating Obesity (and It’s Used for Diabetes)

Tirzepatide could lead to a large decrease in body weight in those who are overweight.

Obesity was a disease that gained greater focus in the 21st century, causing 1.2 million deaths per year in Europe, according to data from the World Health Organization. Now, a discovery could help change those numbers.

It’s called tirzepatide and it’s a drug used to treat diabetes. It has had excellent results in studies against obesity, leading to a significant decrease in the weight of those who suffer from this disease – in 72 weeks, participants in a study published in The New England Journal of Medicine lost 20% of their body weight.

Professor Rachel Batterham, an obesity specialist at University College London, tells The Guardian that tirzepatide produces hormones that mimic those that help a person feel full after a meal, bringing a feeling of fullness.

The same happens with another substance, existing in Portugal, for the treatment of this disease, semaglutide. However, while this substance mimics only one hormone, tirzepatide mimics two, boosting weight loss more quickly.

Ania Jastreboff, from Yale University, lead author of the study that discovered the benefits of the substance, said at a meeting of the American Diabetes Association that “we must treat obesity as we treat a chronic disease: with efficient and safe approaches that attack the mechanisms of the disease. . The results obtained say that tirzepatide does that.”

However, two questions are raised: the side effects and the value of the substance.

Tom Sanders, professor of nutrition at King’s College London, said that this drug actually causes weight loss. Still, it is not a “magic bullet”, and you need to be aware of side effects, such as diarrhea, vomiting and effects on the pancreas.

In turn, Naveed Sattar, professor of metabolic medicine at the University of Glasgow, said that tirezpatide could be expensive to acquire for several years, arguing that, initially, its use should be restricted.