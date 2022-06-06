Tiago Leifert vents when talking about his daughter’s health status: “I’m totally resigned”

Tiago Leifert vents when telling fans how Lua Leifert is facing very serious cancer in the retina

The host Tiago Leifert opened her heart and detailed her daughter’s treatment, Moon Leifertagainst the very rare and serious cancer that she discovered as a baby.

According to him, the biggest learning experience after the discovery of the disease was learning to deal with anxiety.

“Personally, what (all this) taught me was (about) anxiety. I was a much more anxious person and cancer is a ‘master class’ in calm. Because you don’t see anything beyond a month. And the doctors say that for you, day by day, exam by exam”, said the ex-TV Globo to the Cara a Tapa podcast.

Leifert clarified that he was not able to talk about it right from the start. “It took me a while to talk about it because I didn’t have the conditions. Today I have the conditions, I don’t even cry anymore. I’m totally resigned and we’re in the battle, in the fight. why did this happen to me?'”he said.

Asked about the heiress, he celebrated the fact that she was doing well and reacting as expected to the treatment. “She’s walking, talking everything, talks like hell, full of teeth. She’s very strong: the girl is under anesthesia, the doctor calls and asks how she is and I say: ‘it’s jumping here. It killed a plate of pasta and it’s jumping on the couch’. “

