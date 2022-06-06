Understand why this eye signal can reveal high cholesterol

Cholesterol is a type of lipoprotein fat essential for the functioning of the body, 75% of this fat is produced by the body, and the remaining 25% is recurrent in food, especially from foods of animal origin.

Having high cholesterol means that there is a buildup of fat cells in the blood. This condition has no symptoms, but if not treated properly it can cause dangerous consequences such as heart attack and stroke.

What does it mean to have high cholesterol?

Before explaining what it means to have high cholesterol, it is necessary to understand what cholesterol is. Cholesterol is a fat produced by the liver, it performs important functions such as the production of hormones, constitution of cell membranes, production of vitamins and production of bile acids.

We commonly know cholesterol as “good” cholesterol called HDL and “bad” cholesterol, LDL. Cholesterol levels are measured through a blood test. When LDL cholesterol is high, it means that fatty plaques are depositing in the arteries, increasing the risk of clogged blood flow, which can lead to heart attack or stroke.

What is the sign in the eye that can reveal the problem of high cholesterol?

Although cholesterol is a condition that has no symptoms, being discovered through a blood test or when more serious health problems occur, according to American physician Dr. Chris Steele to an ITV television show This Morning, there is a symptom that can be perceived through the eye.

This is an early symptom of high cholesterol. This symptom is called arcus senilis. It can be identified by the shape of an incomplete circle around the edge of the cornea.

To make it easier to understand, our eye has the pupil which is the smallest circle with the darkest color, and we have the iris which is the colored part of the eye, and when cholesterol is high, a small white semicircle appears around the iris. . According to the doctor, this incomplete circle indicates that the patient has high cholesterol.

It occasionally occurs in older people, but there are cases in people under the age of 50. Even though it is not a definitive symptom that certifies that the person has high cholesterol, when noticing the existence of this white ring, it is worth requesting the exam. It can often be a genetic condition.

High cholesterol is a condition that can be avoided with practices such as physical activity, good nutrition, maintaining a healthy weight, and staying away from drugs and alcohol.