Vaccine: See who can take the 4th dose against Covid in SP – 05/06/2022 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

The application of the second booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine (or fourth dose) for people over 50 and adult health professionals, regardless of age, begins this Monday (6) in the state of São Paulo.

In the capital of São Paulo alone, about 1.5 million people are entitled to reinforce immunization against the new coronavirus.

According to the Municipal Health Department, the target audience served by the new stages of vaccination is composed of 943,000 people between the ages of 50 and 60, in addition to about 600,000 health professionals.

To receive this new booster, you must have taken the previous vaccine for at least four months.

Until then, the fourth dose was being applied to people from 60 years of age and immunosuppressed from 18 years of age — people undergoing cancer treatment, transplant recipients, patients undergoing hemodialysis and HIV-positive patients, for example.

Immunosuppressed patients need to present proof of a risk condition, such as prescriptions, physical or digital reports, cell phone photography, and other forms, as long as the patient’s identification, CRM with the doctor’s stamp and the validity of years of issuance.

The State Department of Health said that it starts distributing doses to municipalities in São Paulo this Monday and that it waits for the arrival of more vaccines from the Ministry of Health.

The application of another booster in vaccination against the new coronavirus begins after authorization from the federal government, on Saturday (4).

“The new guidelines of the folder, published in two technical notes, consider the need to strengthen immunization in this age group and for workers who are on the front line of health services, with a greater risk of contamination”, said the ministry.

According to the ministry, Pfizer, Janssen and Astrazeneca vaccines can be used, regardless of the dose applied previously.

The release of the fourth dose for the group aged 50 or over had been announced by the minister of health, Marcelo Queiroga, on Thursday (2) after an event by the folder.

In the city of São Paulo, the flu vaccine will also be available for people over 50 from this Monday.

The third dose is available for people 12 years and older.

Elderly people with a high degree of immunosuppression, over 60 years of age and who have taken the second booster dose for at least four months can take the fifth dose.

Until this Saturday, the city of São Paulo had already applied about 32 million doses of vaccine against Covid-19.

Statewide, 87% of the target audience had at least two drinks. In the case of children aged 5 to 11 years, the rate is lower, as only 60.36% have completed the cycle.

In the capital of São Paulo, the 470 UBSs (Basic Health Units) will be open from 7 am to 7 pm. The municipality also has other vaccination points (see below).

To be vaccinated, you need to bring an identity document and proof of vaccination, which can be physical or virtual.

In the case of health professionals, it is also necessary to bring a badge, payslip or statement from the company where they work. A diploma or class council card will also be accepted.

Last Tuesday (31), the state secretariat said that 2.7 million people had not yet returned to vaccination posts in the state to take the second dose of injection.

In the case of the third dose, or the first booster, there are about 10 million who could have already been immunized, but did not attend. At almost the fourth dose, the number is 3.3 million late.

The reinforcement in vaccination occurs in the face of a new increase in hospitalizations of patients with Covid-19.

In addition to public service stations, AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine is being administered in private clinics and pharmacies. The price ranges from R$229 to R$350.

UBSs (Basic Health Units)

7 am to 7 pm

see addresses

Integrated AMAs/UBSs

see addresses

drive-thrus

8 am to 5 pm

Villa Lobos park

Av. Prof. Fonseca Rodrigues, 1025, gate 3, Alto de Pinheiros, west side

M’Boi Mirim Subprefecture

Av. Guarapiranga, 1695, Alves de Lima Park, south zone

megaposts

8 am to 5 pm

Petz Teotonio Vilela

Av. Senador Teotônio Vilela, 4482, Vila São José, south zone

couplers

Rua Mario Trappe, 100, south side

Grajau Cultural Center

R. Professor Oscar Barreto Filho, 252, Parque América, south zone

Home Center

Av. Otto Baumgart, 500, Vila Guilherme, North Zone

