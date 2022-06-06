What is the relationship between gut and mental health, behavior and weight? – 06/05/2022

If there is a subject that is always on the “top list” of nutrition, health professionals and the population in general, which seeks health and quality of life, it is the intestinal microbiota.

As in other articles I wrote here in my column on Live well, I like to remind you that microbiota doesn’t just exist in the gut, but also on the skin, tongue and other areas of our body. Microbiota is the term used to describe a certain colonization of microorganisms that live in that area and that play fundamental roles.

In the case of the intestinal microbiota, we already know that its maintenance and balance affects all of our health, whether in the allergic and immune response, or in mood, in the absorption of nutrients, in the defenses of our body, in the metabolization of essential nutrients for our organism, and also in weight (gain, loss and regain of lost weight in obese or overweight patients). The relationship between the intestinal microbiota and the rest of our organism is already a fact confirmed by the scientific class, and we have new discoveries daily.

In the month of May, there was a great event that brought together researchers, professors, health professionals, involving the subject of my approach today, the gut-brain axis: Gutbrain, an international congress specializing in the relationship between the brain and intestine, at Centro de Exposições Frei Mug, at a hybrid event.

Some extremely important issues were part of the event, such as the behavioral issues of our society, which is facing a search for obesity control, while facing difficulties in the success of weight loss, since some practices – not healthy – are part of the routine of those who are on this journey: use of anorectic drugs without prescription or in an uncontrolled way, unbalanced diet, excessive restrictions, diets carried out without follow-up, and other conditions that affect even more the clinical condition of the patient, instead of helping in weight loss , specifically.

I then spoke with one of the event’s organizers, Lais Murta, a nutritionist, and with Daniela Seixas, also a nutritionist, who discussed chrononutrition and masterful prescription in clinical practice.

To put this into context, dysbiosis and irritable bowel syndrome are the two biggest battles in the clinical nutritional arena. A large number of patients with various complaints and clinical symptoms are affected by dysregulation of the intestinal microbiota, causing adverse effects on their entire health, which also accumulate for years, with other pathologies erroneously suspected. Dysbiosis is a condition that will affect patients over the years.

According to Lais (CRN329040), the main mistakes made in masterful supplementation in individuals with dysbiosis, or who seek the professional to improve their intestinal health, are:

1. Excessive consumption of proteins, including protein supplements: excess protein can generate dysbiosis, increasing the species of proteolytic bacteria that are associated with chronic low-grade inflammation;

2. Low carbohydrate intake: complex carbohydrates (found in whole grains, vegetables) are essential for the production of short-chain fatty acids, which are essential for intestinal health, immunity and mental health;

3. Probiotic supplementation without guidance: many of the probiotic supplements are not proven to be effective and may be associated with intestinal dysbiosis, especially SIBO (Small Intestine Bacterial Supergrowth).

In addition, the strains most commonly used in these supplements are high producers of D-lactate, a substance associated with neurological problems, chronic pain and depression.

Another point to be debated is about the use of drugs to lose weight, which turns and moves come into fashion within famous clinics and in clandestine ones as well. Medicines should only be prescribed by doctors, since the supplementation of other actives can be easily found even on the internet, which leads to an ease of purchase for those looking for. Both affect our intestinal health, and not only it, but our entire body. With the indicated and controlled use, in a professional way, the benefits are in a long list.

“When we think about supplementation, in general, we need to be very careful. The ideal is always to seek individualization. Any supplement used unnecessarily or wrongly can cause damage to health. In the case of supplements associated with aesthetics, the main damages are usually are associated with increased oxidative damage (increased production of free radicals), overload of the detox system (which includes the gastrointestinal system), not necessarily with dysbiosis. But it is worth remembering that supplements are important in many cases, they just need to be used in the appropriate way to individual needs”, says Lais Murta, nutritionist.

In the daily routine, which we even see on social media, the search for aesthetic results accelerators is a reality (anabolic hormones, anorectic hormones, appetite suppressants, etc.), both for assiduous practitioners of physical activities that are inspired by fitness models and athletes, as in sedentary people and people who fit the profile “have tried everything”, either through medical indication or through the internet, indication and irregular purchase.

This is due to the social profile we are experiencing, people who are stressed, accelerated, suffering from chronic stress, changes in mood, sleep and appetite, which end up having implications for the entire health, so we observe common behaviors: low performance, many complaints of insomnia, tiredness, high appetite, search for increasingly industrialized and easy-to-eat foods, high consumption of sleeping and anxiety medication, and also high consumption of medication for chronic pain.

According to Lais and Daniela, “the Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a common clinical disorder and the development of its symptoms is strongly related to stress, anxiety and depression. Chronic stress causes a change in the functioning of the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis and the sympathetic nervous system, which contributes to the change in the composition of the intestinal microbiota, reduced production of digestive enzymes and bile acids, and changes in intestinal permeability. . With this, we can have digestive damage, malabsorption of nutrients, leading to deficiencies, emotional changes and changes in gastrointestinal functioning as a whole “.

And we already know, but it’s never too much to remember: leading a balanced lifestyle is the main thing, and we’re not just talking about natural food and physical activity, but prioritizing quality sleep, rest, leisure and stress management activities.

Taking into account this accelerated and stressed reality of our society, and that when there is a quest to improve habits, and health, to consequently improve body composition, individuals may resort to unhealthy means, such as extremely restrictive fad diets in nutrients, food substitutions for products, inappropriate use of medicines, herbal medicines and supplements.

I asked Lais if she thinks that the sum of these habits may be affecting the mental health of individuals, or is it the mental health that is affecting the habits.

“For sure! We live in an era of productivity, so we have to be multitasking, we want to do several things at the same time. We are bombarded by a lot of information at the same time and social networks are designed to generate desire and comparisons, fixing our attention and making us want more and more things — which will make us have to work/train more and more, eat less and less, seek miracle drugs,” he said.

She continued, “High performance does not mean efficiency, and most of the time, we put more effort on our bodies than we were physiologically prepared to handle. We’ve seen an increased incidence of burnout syndrome, anxiety disorder, IBS, and depression. We need to slow down and understand that our body is not a machine, that it needs a break and care to handle the routine efficiently. Hence the need to seek serious professionals to assist in this process.”

Lais Murta: clinical nutritionist, master’s student in health sciences at IEP Sírio Libanês, postgraduate in exercise physiology at EPM/Unifesp (Escola Paulista de Medicina, Universidade Federal de São Paulo) and in functional clinical nutrition at VP Consultoria; member of ISNPR (International Society of Nutritional Psychiatry Research).

Daniela Seixas: nutritionist graduated from UFPR (Federal University of Paraná), master’s and doctorate in biochemistry sciences from UFPR, post-doctoral degree from EEFE-USP (School of Physical Education and Sport of the University of São Paulo), post-doctorate from FCF-USP (Faculty of of Pharmaceutical Sciences at the University of São Paulo), postdoctoral fellow at the Scripps Research Institute – SD – California (USA), author of the book “Bioactive Food Compounds”.