what it is, main causes, symptoms and treatment

If you’ve ever had endoscopy, a test that looks at the digestive system using a camera, chances are you’ve come across the term H. pylori. THE Helicobacter pylori (Or just H. pylori) is a bacterium that is present in the stomach of some people and causes inflammatory processes such as gastritis, peptic ulcer and gastric cancer in some cases.

Usually, this bacterium infects the organ in childhood and manages to survive stomach acidity. It can attack the stomach wall, which will lead to an injury.

It is estimated that the H. pylori is present in about 40% of the adult population, but does not always cause disease or complications. However, some people are more predisposed to developing stomach lesions when infected with this bacteria.

The bacterium was first identified by Barry Marshall and Robin Warren in 1983 in Australia. This discovery won scientists the Nobel Prize in Medicine in 2005.

Below, you will find the main questions about H.pylori, symptoms, treatment methods and what the risk factors are.

H. pylori: what it is, symptoms and how to treat it

What is H. pylori?

THE H. pylori or Helicobacter pylori It is a type of bacteria that enters the body and lodges in the digestive tract. After many years, it causes stomach discomfort such as gastritis and sores, called ulcers, in the lining of the stomach or the upper part of the small intestine.

It is considered by the WHO (World Health Organization) as a carcinogenic agent, that is, in some cases it can still be a risk factor for stomach cancer. Most people live with H. pylori without showing symptoms. It is worth remembering that man is the only host of this bacterium.

How is it transmitted?

The infection by H. pylori occurs most often in childhood, before age 10. The low socioeconomic level, accompanied by inadequate housing and hygiene conditions, facilitate the emergence of the problem.

Transmission of this bacterium occurs when coming into contact with contaminated feces, saliva, food and water. It can be spread from person to person, particularly when hands are not washed properly after evacuating or when sharing personal items such as cutlery and cups.

What are the main symptoms of H.pylori?

The infection itself by the bacteria is asymptomatic. What happens is that its presence in the stomach results in an inflammation of the gastric mucosa, generating dyspepsia as the main symptom, that is, pain, heartburn, burning and stomach indigestion.

Weight loss, intestinal bleeding, lack of appetite and vomiting are later symptoms of the disease. In these cases, they are usually more serious health situations and indicate gastric cancer.

However, it is worth remembering that these symptoms are also present in several other diseases, and should be properly investigated, before attributing to infection by this bacterium.

How is the diagnosis made?

There are several ways to detect infection by H. pylori. Most of the time, the diagnosis is made by means of upper digestive endoscopy, when small fragments of the stomach wall are removed to evaluate the presence of the bacteria with a microscope, after preparing the material. This test is popularly known as a biopsy.

Also through endoscopy, it is possible to perform the so-called ureasewhen a small fragment of the stomach wall is removed and placed inside a small vial with a transparent liquid, containing urea.

A third test is the breath test, which is performed after the oral administration of a fruit juice and a tablet with urea marked with carbon-13, which is an odorless, tasteless substance that does not pose health risks. This is a more expensive exam and is not so affordable.

Stool and blood tests may also be ordered to check for the presence of H. pylori in the body or antibodies acting against the bacteria.

How is H. pylori treated?

Because it is a bacterium, the treatment consists of the administration of antibiotics, associated with a class of drugs called proton pump inhibitors, which reduce the acidity of the stomach. The drugs should be used for about a week to 14 days.

After treatment, you should wait a few weeks and test again to see if the bacteria has been eradicated. If the person still has H. pylori, a new treatment should be indicated. In most cases, only one round of antibiotics is needed to clear the infection.

What are the risk factors?

The infection by H. pylori it is more common in populations with inadequate living conditions, poor sanitation and low family income. This is because contaminated and shared objects are the main sources of contamination, as well as the lack of treated water and sewage.

Therefore, contamination usually occurs in childhood, affecting more often the population in poverty.

It is known that those who have a first-degree relative (father or mother) who has had gastric cancer or ulcer, have a higher risk of developing infection with H. pylori.

People who smoke or take a lot of anti-inflammatories, if infected by the H. pyloriare at increased risk of developing stomach or duodenal ulcers and even cancer.

Can it be prevented?

Yup. Developed countries with good sanitary conditions have low rates of infection by the bacteria H. pylori.

Some forms of prevention:

Do not share glasses and cutlery;

Perform correct hand hygiene after defecating and before eating or handling food;

Be careful in the maintenance and preparation of food to avoid contamination;

Make sure that the water you consume is potable.

What should the diet of someone with H. pylori look like?

There is no specific diet for those infected by this microorganism. There are some recommendations for people who have lesions caused by this bacteria, that is, with gastritis or ulcers.

In such cases, spicy foods, pepper, tomato sauce, fried foods and fatty items should be avoided. Coffee use should be moderate.

During the treatment for the eradication of the bacteria, probiotics can be used to avoid the sensations of gas and diarrhea, symptoms commonly present by the use of antibiotics. Always prefer a balanced diet with vegetables, vegetables, lean meats, cereals and in natura.

Why does H. pylori increase the risk of stomach cancer?

Contamination by bacteria H. pylori It also increases the risk of stomach cancer. When it settles inside the organ it can cause gastritis and ulcers. And, in some cases, it causes a chronic inflammatory process, which increases the risk of this type of tumor.

However, several environmental factors, smoking and poor diet are also risk factors for stomach cancer.

When to see a doctor?

Make an appointment with a gastroenterologist as soon as you notice any signs and symptoms that could indicate gastritis or an ulcer.

So, look for a specialist when you experience stomach pain, vomiting, changes in stool, loss of appetite and burning or nausea after eating.

Sources

Henrique Perobelligastroenterologist and proctologist at the São Camilo Hospital Network in São Paulo; Auzelívia Rego, gastroenterologist and hepatologist at HUOL-UFRN (Onofre Lopes University Hospital of the Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte), which is part of the Ebserh network; and Vanessa Pradodigestive system surgeon and physician at the Digestive System Specialties Center at Hospital Nove de Julho (SP).