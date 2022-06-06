What to do to improve the rhinitis crisis? Food can soften

Rhinitis happens when there is inflammation in the nasal mucosa. Its main symptoms are runny nose, incessant sneezing, stuffy nose and itchy eyes, nose, throat and even the roof of the mouth.

Treatment to alleviate symptoms is usually made from natural elements, such as herbs, plants and supplementation, as well as including foods that help strengthen the immune system in the diet. Knowing this, we selected 5 foods that fight rhinitis.

5 foods that fight rhinitis crisis

1 – Ginger

It is a homemade solution that can greatly alleviate the discomfort caused by rhinitis. Because it contains substances that act as anti-inflammatory, antihistamine, antiviral. In addition, it is a great immunity stimulant. When a rhinitis crisis occurs, using ginger helps to decongest the airways, improving runny nose, cough and headache.

2 – Garlic

As beneficial as ginger, garlic can be used to improve rhinitis attacks because it is an element that works as a natural anti-inflammatory, helps to strengthen the immune system, is an antioxidant with a positive effect to eliminate symptoms of allergic rhinitis. It also acts as an expectorant and nasal decongestant.

3 – Pineapple

One of the great benefits of eating pineapple is that its core contains an enzyme called bromelain, which helps to eliminate phlegm or nasal mucus. It also helps to strengthen the body, as it is a source of vitamin C.

4 – Apple

Eating an apple can be the solution to not so much with the unpleasant symptoms of rhinitis. The fruit is rich in quercetin, an element capable of fighting inflammation in the body, it also has pectin, which strengthens immunity, in addition to cleaning the body of toxins.

5 – Pisces

They help to strengthen the body, as they have good sources of fats and fatty acids such as omega 3. The consumption of fish such as tuna, sardines and salmon help fight inflammatory processes and have antioxidant action.