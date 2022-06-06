WhatsApp: It is possible to recover deleted messages on your cell phone; see how

users of Whatsapp, often delete messages they shouldn’t. In these situations they may even think that they have lost the content forever, but there is a possibility to recover. However, you must have a previous backup of the messenger stored on your mobile phone.

First, you will need to enter the Whatsapp and go to the device settings/adjustments. Once this is done, tap on the “Conversations” tab and then on “Backup Conversations”. The page will show when was the last time the phone saved your information.

Once you make sure that the message you want to recover is in the last backup, uninstall and install WhatsApp again. When the steps of entering the phone number and authentication code are completed, select the “restore backup” option. With that, your conversations and files will appear again.

In this sense, learn how to recover deleted messages on Whatsapp:

How to leave automatic backup

on android

open the Whatsapp and go to the three dots located in the upper right corner; Select “Settings” and look for the item “Conversations”; In this tab, tap on “Chat backup”. Under “Backup to Google Drive”, you will be able to define whether you want to make a backup daily, weekly, monthly or just when you tap on “Back Up”. If you choose the latter, you will have to repeat the steps and reach this menu every time you want to update the backup.

on iOS

In the messenger, go to the “Settings” option; Look for the “Conversations” option; Then open the item “Chat Backup” The options “Back Up Now” and “Auto Backup” will appear.

Within “Auto Backup” you can choose whether your contents will be backed up every day, once a week, once a month or none of these ways (ie without auto backup).

New WhatsApp feature

Meta, the company responsible for Whatsapprecently released to the general public the functionality that allows you to react to messages with emojis.

The novelty is being released gradually, so it may take a few days for all users to have access to it. In short, for the launch of this new function, a period of testing was necessary in the beta versions of Android and iOS in a period of 7 months.

As seen, the tool works in a very simple way, similar to the feature of Instagram and Messenger. Just hold down for a few seconds on the message you want to react to and choose one of the emojis available.