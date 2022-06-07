Allergic conjunctivitis is common at this time; see how to identify and treat – 05/06/2022

For allergy sufferers, autumn and winter are alarm bells ringing. In the period of low humidity, the number of pollution particles and dust in the air increases. This tends to trigger allergic respiratory conditions like asthma and rhinitis, but it can also affect the eyes.

Pedro carricondophysician and director of Emergency Room ophthalmologist at Hospital das Clínicas (HC) of the Faculty of Medicine of USP (University of São Paulo), says that itching, excessive tearing and eye irritation are among the frequent symptoms in autumn and winter, and may indicate ocular allergy — a problem that affects about 20% of the population, according to data from the CBO (Brazilian Council of Ophthalmology).

One of the most common types of eye allergies is allergic conjunctivitis. It occurs when particles of pollution, dust or pollen generate inflammation of the conjunctiva, the transparent membrane that covers the eye. Unlike conjunctivitis generated by viruses or bacteria, allergic conjunctivitis is not contagious, as it is associated with an activity of the patient’s own immune system, which reacts to substances that come into contact with the eyes.

“Even those who have rhinitis or sinusitis are more susceptible to these reactions, presenting itching and tearing in the eyes. However, the two processes do not always appear at the same time”, says Lisia Aoki, an ophthalmologist at USP.

Symptoms and differences between frames

Excessive tearing, redness, irritation, itching and sensitivity to light are recurring symptoms of any conjunctivitis and only a biomicroscopic analysis can identify whether the eye problem is caused by bacteria, viruses or particles.

However, allergic conjunctivitis tends to be more common between the fall and spring, while the others tend to be more common in the summer. In addition, eye allergy has less secretion and a lot of itching, caused when you come into contact with the allergic agent — and may end shortly after that contact ceases.

“Like when we take out clothes that have been stored for a long time in the closet. The first contact with the dust causes irritation in the nose and eyes, but, after cleaning the garment, reactions such as secretion and itching cease”, exemplifies Carricondo.

The duration of eye allergy is usually up to about two days. Bacterial conjunctivitis remains for a period of around five days and causes more dense and yellowish secretion. “This happens as a result of the defense cells that are protecting the organism from bacteria”, says the HC doctor.

The viral type lasts up to about 15 days and, being closer to the flu, usually involves inflammation of the airways. “In this case, the secretion is clear, like a thick tear, and the person has swelling around the eyes, where the eyelashes are located”, says Pedro Carricondo.

how to avoid the problem

In the case of allergic conjunctivitis, it is important to note what triggers the crisis — pollution, dust, pollen or even a perfume. specific- and keep your distance from him.

On the street —where it is impossible to control pollutants or dust-, the orientation is to wear sunglasses. They are a physical barrier and prevent particles from coming into contact with the eyes.

In closed environments, to mitigate the harmful effects of dry weather, humidifiers help to minimize both respiratory discomfort and eye irritation.

“An important recommendation to avoid any type of conjunctivitis is to always wash your hands before taking them in contact with the eye region. Having an eye lubrication eye drops on hand is also a good request, remembering that the deadline must be respected. expiration date recommended by the manufacturer, after opening”, indicates Pedro carricondo.

How to treat?

In the case of allergic conjunctivitis, the treatment of other associated processes – such as rhinitis and sinusitis – already has an effect on eye discomfort. It is still possible to use a lubricating eye drops or even a compress of filtered water to “cleanse” the area and reduce irritation in the eye region.

According to experts, the use of saline or boric water in bottles is not recommended. Once packages are opened and these products come into contact with the air, they can quickly become contaminated with biological agents — leading to worsening inflammation and even an infection.

If you want to wash your eyes with saline or boric water, use the product in the form of vials, with only 10 ml each, which has a lower risk of contamination and degradation over time — since, due to the small amount, it is not stored and reused.

Also pay attention to the use of homemade formulas in compresses. “There are serious cases of eye burns caused by substances extracted from herbs. It is totally contraindicated”, says Pedro Carricondo.

And, for those who think that a simple allergic conjunctivitis does not imply great risks compared to the others, here is the alert:

“When the patient takes time to seek treatment, the situation can get worse, with the risk of corneal injuries”, warns Lísia Aoki. In some cases, when there is no improvement, it is necessary to consult an allergist for a complete evaluation.