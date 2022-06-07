AMD Ryzen 3 4100: Is the CHEAPER Ryzen GOOD?

Is the cheapest Ryzen good enough to play?

Today is the day to check the performance of one of the cheapest Ryzen available on the market, the AMD Ryzen 3 4100. This quad-core and 8-thread processor has a cost approaching 500 reais compared to very affordable models such as the Intel Core i3-10100F, a very interesting model to build a Cheap PC to play with. Does the Ryzen 3 4100 match it?

Make a PIX and send your message on Live!

We’re going to do a LIVE gameplay so everyone can see the performance of this processor in the games they ask for throughout the broadcast, in addition to keeping our traditional chat and taking questions from the crowd during the tests.

Test bench:

– AMD Ryzen 3 4100 processor

– Wraith Stealth cooler box

– Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Founders Edition

– Aorus X470 Gaming 7 WiFi Motherboard

– Kingston Fury 2x8GB @3200MHz DDR4 CL18 Memories

– Cooler Master V850 Source

– Open bench

The live is on account of Diego “Carequinha das Views” Kerber (@kerberdiego) and Cassiano “Capacho” Presoto (@cassianopresoto). The broadcast starts from 20 pm, Brasilia time, on our Youtube channel.

