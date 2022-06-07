Amid the high of Covid, DF appoints new Secretary of Health

The governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), appointed the specialist in gynecology and obstetrics Lucilene Maria Florêncio as Secretary of Health. The act came out in an extra edition of the Official Gazette of the Federal District (DODF) this Monday (6).





Lucilene has already worked as a doctor in the public network of the DF and in the private network of the surroundings. In addition, she has held various management positions at the Health Department in recent years. Her career as a manager began in January 2016, during the government of Rodrigo Rollemberg (PSB), when she was appointed director of the Guará Regional Hospital.





Five months later, still in the Rollemberg administration, she was chosen Health Superintendent for the Southwest Region. At the time, in January 2018, servers at the Taguatinga Regional Hospital even promoted a protest against the removal of a nurse from the health unit.

In the Ibaneis government, in 2019, under Secretary Osnei Okumoto, she was assistant secretary. In January 2020, the doctor was appointed to command the West Region, which includes the regional hospitals of Ceilândia and Brazlândia, where she stayed until May.

Subsequently, Lucilent left the superintendence and was appointed to the vice-presidency of Iges-DF, when Mariela de Jesus was confirmed by the Legislative Chamber as president of the entity.





agreement with the government

Lucilene takes the place of Army soldier Manoel Luiz Pafiadache, who was appointed in August of last year, after the resignation of Osnei Okumoto. Pafiadache represented a proximity, during the pandemic, between the DF government and the Ministry of Health, where the general had already worked.

Pafiadache’s dismissal came out in the same issue as the doctor’s appointment. To R7, the governor of the DF had already confirmed the general’s departure and the choice of a replacement. The exchange takes place amid the high in the Covid-19 contagion in the federal capital. The transmission rate has been growing since May 5 and, last Wednesday (1st), it reached the rate of 1.47 – which means that every 100 people infected transmit the virus to, on average, 147 people.