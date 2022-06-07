And now? SFT gives the Union a deadline to explain the readjustment of health plans

Last Thursday, 2nd, the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Dias Toffoli, granted a period of 5 days for the Union and the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, to comment on the 15.5% readjustment in health plans, applied by the ANS (National Health Agency) at the end of last month.

The minister’s decision refers to the Allegation of Noncompliance with a Fundamental Precept (ADPF) filed by the Rede Sustentabilidade party.

The party emphasizes in the action, the seriousness of this readjustment, which is the highest in the last 22 years and is almost 70% above the official inflation, which is measured by the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index). The party also highlights the health and economic effects of the measure, mentioning the coronavirus pandemic and the reduction in the average income of the population.

Increase in health plans

According to ANS, this adjustment was caused by the growth in assistance expenses of individual plans in the last year, compared to 2020, especially in service costs.

On the other hand, the flow of use of health services did not increase at the same level, with a more gradual return in relation to hospitalizations and consultations.

“As the frequency of use of services dropped sharply in 2020, the resumption in 2021, albeit gradual, was enough for, along with a sharp increase in the prices of inputs and services, to accelerate this year’s index to 15, 5%”, explained the ANS.

This adjustment is only valid for individual and family plans. In the case of corporate and collective plans, operators are free to stipulate the values ​​and readjustments, without the need for authorization by the agency.

According to health companies, the sector has reduced the offer of individual plans precisely because of the ANS regulation, which sets limits for readjustments. Companies prefer collective plans, as they follow market prices.

In Brazil, 49.1 million inhabitants have health planaccording to ANS data for the month of March.

This annual readjustment must be informed in the billing slip of the health plans, whether individual or collective. If the charge made exceeds the 15.5% determined by the ANS, the consumer must contact the operator to ask for information.