» Anitta vents when revealing her father’s health problem: ‘Delicate surgery’

After share some outbursts on your Instagram profileAnitta appeared on the social network this Monday (6) to reveal that her father is experiencing health problems.

“Today is a more positive day for us after a night of much prayer. After the first phase was exactly as the doctors needed it to be, my father asked me to send this photo thanking the prayer network that you all made yesterday”, he began.

“We chose not to say anything before because everything happened very suddenly and I had a delicate surgery ahead of me. Today we woke up with good answers and we just have to say thank you. God of the impossible and miracles. Thank you for everyone’s love,” added the singer.

In the photo shared by the artist, Mauro, known as Painitto, appears smiling in a hospital bed. A publication by Anitta hinted that his father is being treated by cardiologist Dr Ludhmila Abrahão Hajjar.

“My eternal gratitude”, wrote the singer when sharing a photo with the doctor.

