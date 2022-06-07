ANS Tax Roll returns to the STJ agenda with promise of demonstrations

posted on 06/06/2022 20:27



Next Wednesday (8/6), at 2 pm, the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) will vote on whether the role of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) will be exhaustive – restricting a series of exams and procedures that can be considered by doctors as the best treatment option for rare diseases, serious pathologies or specific conditions – or if it remains exemplary. Presenter Marcos Mion, father of Romeu, a young autistic, is one of the great activists for the rights of people with the spectrum.

If it becomes taxing, health plans will no longer cover therapies and treatments that are not provided for by the regulatory agency, even if they have a medical prescription and are scientifically proven. In the exemplary list, as it is today, health procedures not provided for by the ANS are covered by health plans, as long as they have a medical prescription.

This decision will directly affect autistic children, adolescents and adults, as the ABA Intervention (Applied Behavior Analysis) – scientifically proven method as the most successful form of intervention for autistic people – is not in the procedures provided for by the ANS. If the list is considered to be exhaustive, the therapies included by the ABA will not be covered even through a judicial process, as is currently done.

The unfavorable decision will not only affect autistic people, but also people with disabilities, patients with serious diseases such as cancer and other rare pathologies.

Daniel Sarmento, professor of Constitutional Law at the Faculty of Law of UERJ, who prepared a technical opinion attached to the case file, states that if the STJ’s understanding is that the list is exhaustive, the jurisdictional provision will become more difficult, but consumers may bear the costs privately or upon availability of the Unified Health System (SUS).

ABA intervention

Applied Behavior Analysis Applied Behavior Analysis; ABA) is a systematic scientific approach to understanding human behavior. Initially formulated from the work of BF Skinner, ABA involves the implementation of assessment procedures and interventions based on behavioral principles to improve quality of life, including that of people with autism and their families. Procedures can be used to increase socially relevant behaviors (eg, language, daily independence) or decrease challenging behaviors (eg, aggression, risky behaviors).

Intervention goals are guided by the assessment of the patient’s skill deficits and behavioral excesses. This assessment provides information about the skills that the professional needs to consider, the level of difficulty of specific tasks, the existing obstacles to the patient’s learning, the most effective teaching strategy and the most appropriate educational context, given the existing skills.

Manifestations

During the vote on the ANS Role, on Wednesday (6/8), civil society and the Conduct Institute will mobilize the networks for a tweet with #RolTaxativoÉRetrocesso against the Tax Role of ANS.

In addition, as promised, a group of mothers of autistic people, organized by the Instituto caterpillar Vira Pupa, to support people who have family members with disabilities, also promise to demonstrate in front of the STJ.

Carolina Nadaline, lawyer and legal coordinator of Instituto Lagarta Vira Pupa, explains that the demonstration aims to show society the importance of the trial that is underway in the Court, about the list of mandatory coverage procedures for health plans, created by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS).

According to Andréa Werner, founder of Instituto Lagarta Vira Pupa, a non-profit institution, and organizer of the protest, this issue “is very important” and affects all health plan users in Brazil.

“All will be affected if this role of the ANS is decreed exhaustive. Several important procedures are not on this list. In the past, people could go to court and managed to get the plan to cover it, but if this list is placed as exhaustive by the STJ, if that is the understanding, going to court will not do any good. So, this will affect thousands of health plan users from all over Brazil”, declares Werner.

Digital influencer Natália Seabra is the mother of Éder, a 4-year-old child diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder and who needs a health plan to have access to the necessary interventions for the development of the little one.





Natalia Seabra and her son Éder

“To get an idea of ​​how much this impacts people’s lives today, if you have a treatment denied by the health plan, you can file a lawsuit, because the list is exemplary. If it is voted as exhaustive, this will not be possible. Countless people , The treatment may be interrupted, if the roll is voted as exhaustive. This is a setback in addition to being harmful for so many people.

Children’s illustrator Mariana Siqueira is the mother of a 5-year-old autistic child, João. In an interview with Mail, she said she was fearful of the trial. That’s because, this Monday (6/6), she got an injunction in court for her health plan to cover her son’s ABA (Applied Behavior Analysis) treatment. “Just today, a favorable decision was issued in the case of my son, who is autistic, and like any autistic person, he needs interdisciplinary treatments so that he has the best possible development. to cover some of my son’s treatments and this will impede his progress in many ways”, she says.

“Autistic people depend a lot on these therapies and no one does it for nothing, these therapies have robust evidence and give a better quality of life. We will be literally at the mercy, as are thousands of Brazilian families. exhaustive role kills and I hope they do the right thing, that our rights are not attacked”, he adds.

understand the case

The ministers judge whether the list of mandatory coverage procedures for health plans, created by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS), will continue to be exemplary or will become exhaustive.

In a hearing that began in February, the trial was tied 1-1, when it was suspended after Minister Ricardo Villas Bôas Cueva asked for a review of the process, that is, requesting more time to analyze the case.

Before the interruption, Justice Nancy Andrighi voted against the creation of the taxing list and, thus, against the rapporteur Luís Felipe Salomão, who was in favor of the taxivity when the trial started, in September 2021. For Salomão, the role would protect the beneficiaries .

For Nancy, the list should be just an example, “serving as an important reference both for operators and professionals and beneficiaries, but never with the generic imposition of the treatment that must be prescribed and covered by health plans for a given disease”.

According to Instituto Lagarta Vira Pupa, the list of threatened therapies is robust and includes: immunotherapy for cancer; morphine pumps for chronic bone and muscle diseases; surgery for fetuses born with marrow outside the spine; applied behavior analysis for autism and paralysis; and sensory integration, for children with autism or cerebral palsy.

Father of autistic, Mion has already spoken about Rol

Presenter Marcos Mion, father of Romeo, an autistic young man, manifested himself in February this year, when the matter returned to the STJ’s agenda, asking the ministers not to approve the exhaustive list.

In a video posted on social media, Mion says that, if the taxing list is approved, health plans will be “obliged to comply with only basic and cheaper treatments”, and beneficiaries will be “with their hands tied, with no chance to to resort”.





Marcos Mion cries in Mais Você, on TV Globo

“To be simple and direct, depending on the result of this judgment, we will have an increase in denials from health plans, which is extremely revolting and worrying”, said the global.

“As part of the autistic community, I see enormous despair from families who rely on daily treatment. For autism, the treatment has to be constant, because the risk of losing everything that has already evolved is very high, and this change would mean the end of specialized therapies, which is what goes for people with other disabilities”, explained the presenter. . See the video: