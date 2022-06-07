Apple announces new MacBooks Air and Pro with M2 chip

In addition to all the (various) new software, Apple also just announced (as expected) the brand new MacBook Air and its new line of processors — and yes, the name of the first generation of this family is really M2.

M2 chip

According to Apple, the M2 is produced using a second-generation 5-nanometer process. It also has 20 billion transistors — 25% more than M1.

The new SoC It supports up to 24GB of LPDDR5 memory and features 4 high-performance cores and 4 high-efficiency cores — offering about 18% more performance than the M1 chip at the same power.

the GPU here it has up to 10 cores — 2 more than the M1. According to Apple, compared to the latest 10-core laptop (PC) processor, the CPU in M2 offers nearly twice the performance at the same power level, and can even deliver nearly 90% of the maximum performance of a 12-core chip. cores while using only ¼ of the energy.

MacBook Air

After so much speculation, the new MacBook Air was finally unveiled today, which incorporated many design elements from the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros.

Overall, the new model has a 20% reduction in volume over the previous MacBook Air and will be available in four colors: silver, space grey, stellar and the all-new midnight blue.

Straight from MacBook Pros, the new MacBook Air now has a MagSafe charging port (no longer USB-C) and two Thunderbolt ports on the left, plus the audio jack with headphone support on the right — no HDMI port here. , therefore.

In addition, the new machine incorporated the infamous cutout at the top (notch) on its 13.6″ Liquid Retina display — with thinner bezels, 500 nits and 25% better brightness than the previous model.

We also have a new 1080p camera with 2x better resolution and low light performance (like the previous Air). Speakers and microphones, meanwhile, are integrated between the keyboard and display now, while the Magic Keyboard includes function buttons and Touch ID.

The new MacBook Air will start at $1,200 and will be available in the US starting next month. It is worth noting that the previous model (with an M1 chip) will continue in the lineup.

MacBook Pro

To everyone’s surprise and the disappointment of many , Apple also today announced the “new” MacBook Pro equipped with the M2 chip. We are basically talking about the same 13″ model released in 2020 — including the design, which still has a Touch Bar and the Retina display (without notch).

The MacBook Pro with the M2 chip will be available for $1,300 starting next month in the US.

