Apple launches features against abusive relationships in iOS 16 – Link

In the privacy area, iOS 16 will have a setting that allows you to reset all sharing data

Apple announced this Monday, 6, during the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), that iOS 16 will have a security configuration for victims of abusive relationships. The new iPhone operating system has included a tab for people who feel threatened in these situations to more easily unlink their device data from potential attackers.

The configuration, called Safety Check, is part of the security and privacy package presented by Apple at the annual event for developers. According to the company, the tab will be in the mobile settings part, with an easy-to-identify access to choose who to share information with and what data can be shared. Also, it is possible to select the applications that can receive the personal data entered in the cell phone.

In addition, a highlighted button appears in the menu, with the option to reset this information on all devices connected with that account. For the company, this is a way to quickly take access to victims’ important data out of the hands of abusers — a tool that allows them to manage who has access to data and passwords and which applications can make use of this information.

One of the scenarios where technology can be used is at the end of an abusive relationship, for example. The victim can use the emergency button to revoke all access from people connected to the device, who can still get information about location, check-ins or activities performed by the contact.

iOS 16, unveiled at WWDC, should be available in beta for developers starting in July, and Apple users will be able to download the update later in the year. The event, which featured news for iOS 16, the new iPhone operating system and other updates, took place at the company’s headquarters in Cupertino, California. The operating system should be released to the public alongside the brand’s new iPhones, traditionally in September.