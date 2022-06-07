Apple presents watchOS 9 with news in watch faces, health and exercise – Tecnoblog

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference is always the time to see first-hand what’s new in the company’s operating systems. At this year’s WWDC, the company showed a taste of what the Apple Watch will have in the second half of this year. Among the features expected to arrive in watchOS 9 are more detailed health monitoring and revamped watch faces.

Apple presented watchOS 9 at WWDC 2022 (Image: Felipe Ventura/Tecnoblog)

For starters, the clock faces have been redesigned. There are four new options: one for astronomy, one with lunar calendar, one with cartoon-style numbers, and one with adjustable number typography.

Complications have also been improved and modernized, and now allow background color editing and size adjustment.

The Apple Watch also has new quick pinch gestures on the screen. Thus, you can take pictures or answer and hang up calls, as the user prefers.

The watch also connects with the iPhone’s Focus modes, adjusting the screen to match the user’s time of day.

sleep and medicine

watchOS 9 will have sleep monitoring revamped. The watch has gained detection of sleep phases such as deep sleep, REM and periods of waking during the night.

The Apple Watch will also notify you when to take your meds, as well as record when they were taken. The novelty is also part of the iOS 16 Health app. The feature even assesses interactions between medications, and between them and other substances, such as alcohol.

More details on physical activities

In physical activities, new exercises were added for monitoring, with specific metrics.

In running, for example, there is a measure of vertical oscillation, which evaluates how efficient your movements are.

There are also heart rate and ground contact time zones, and you can set alerts for each of the numbers.

watchOS 9 also allows you to automatically switch between exercises such as running, cycling and swimming.

Some of these new features will also be available to those who don’t have an Apple Watch: the Fitness app will be available to everyone on the iPhone 13.

atrial fibrillation detection

The latest Apple Watches have electrocardiogram features, which allow you to detect some heart problems.

With watchOS 9, they will be able to calculate the “burden” of atrial fibrillation, as the frequency that a person enters this state in a certain period is called.

Another important resource for emergencies is satellite connectivity. With it, you can send short text messages and distress alerts even without data connectivity. To see if this feature will work in Brazil.

Which Apple Watches will get watchOS 9?

Apple will release watchOS 9 in the middle of the second half. The system will be available for Apple Watch 4 and newer models. The Apple Watch 3, the cheapest watch sold today by the brand, was left out.

