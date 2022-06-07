Apple will be required to use USB-C on the iPhone from 2024

The European Union announced today (7) that it has finally reached a standard for cell phone cables sold in its territory. According to the decision of a new law, as of 2024, all smartphones sold in the region will have to use USB-Cwhich includes Apple iPhones.

In addition to being valid for cell phones, the new legislation will apply to other electronics, including tablets, cameras, headphones, digital readers and even portable video games. According to the announcement by the European Parliament, the standardization aims to make life easier for consumers – which can make a difference in a world where more and more cell phones arrive without a charger in the box.

“Under the new rules, consumers will no longer need a different charging device and cable each time they buy a new device,” explains the official statement from the European Union.

Adaptation period

As changing the charger standard is a process that can be labor intensive for manufacturers, the European Union has decided to provide an adaptation period for brands. The new rule only starts to take effect in the 1st semester of 2024.

According to the official procedure, the new law begins to be applied 24 months after publication. While the project is practically approved, the parliament and the European council will still carry out a formality for the rule to come into force – a conference on the project will also be held later today (7).

Apple will be the company most affected by the new law.

The procedure must be quite delicate for Apple, which currently markets all of its products globally with lightning inputs. Although the legislation requires the switch to USB-C only in Europe, the tendency is for the company to adopt the new standard globally, so as not to have to make two versions of all its devices.

Failure to follow the legislation can also weigh on the brand’s pocket. Last year, Apple sold 241 million cell phones globally, with around 56 million iPhone units sold in Europe, according to estimates by the The Verge.

Legislation for shippers

It is worth mentioning that the legislation in question is aimed only at chargers with cables. In addition to standardizing with USB-C, the European Union stipulated that, at the time of purchase, consumers will be able to choose whether the new cell phone or electronic device will come with a charger in the box.

According to estimates, the new law should reduce the circulation of chargers on the market and guarantee savings of 250 million euros a year in unnecessary purchases of power supplies. According to the figures presented in the proposal, about 11 thousand tons of electronic waste are generated annually by unused chargers.

In addition to standardizing cable chargers, the European Union said it will also work on solutions involving wireless chargers, with better indications of compatibility between devices. Lawmakers are also “eyeing” solutions involving fast charging, which should also receive attention from lawmakers in the future.