Arthur Aguiar opens up about his health after canceling tour: ‘I didn’t feel well’ | celebrities



Arthur Aguiar – Reproduction/Instagram

Arthur AguiarReproduction / Instagram

Published 05/06/2022 13:21

Rio – Arthur Aguiar returned to social media to update fans on his state of health after canceling his first tour since winning the “BBB 22”. Last Saturday, the actor and singer reassured followers by explaining the surgery that he must perform soon, to treat an inguinal hernia that he had already discovered even before being confined to the reality show.

“It’s okay with me, don’t worry. This surgery I’m going to have to do is not an emergency surgery. Calm down, it’s not like that. It’s an emergency surgery, I need to do it as soon as possible. I really can’t do it physical exercise, I can’t sing […] My doctor understood that I needed to stop and have this surgery now. I couldn’t put it off for later,” he explained.

The former BBB also pointed out that he had been postponing the procedure since before the reality show: “I had this problem before, well before joining Big Brother. I chose to join the BBB and now, according to rehearsals and everything else, it ended up getting worse and then my doctor said: ‘Man, you can’t put it off'”.

“I needed these days to absorb all this, it wasn’t easy, I wasn’t well, I’m not 100% well, but now I’m more at peace, I said my prayers. I understood that, in fact, God has plans much bigger than mine. and that everything happens at the right time”, he added, when talking about his disappearance from social networks.

In addition to the hernia-related surgery, Arthur Aguiar will also undergo another procedure to treat a problem with his nose, he said in an Instagram post last Friday. It was for these reasons that the artist had to postpone his tour, without disclosing the new dates on which he will perform.