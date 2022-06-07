Arthur Aguiar postpones tour to operate inguinal hernia; understand the condition – 06/06/2022

The champion of the “BBB 22”, Arthur Aguiar, announced on his social networks last Friday (3) the postponement of his tour due to worsening of an inguinal hernia. He will undergo surgery to correct the condition and will also operate on a nose problem.

“The pain has been increasing and I have been talking to my doctor, trying to postpone the surgery as long as possible. But unfortunately, with the rapid worsening, he asked me to operate before the tour, because a more serious complication can happen due to the movements and efforts involved in the whole process, and the situation will be infinitely greater,” he said.

A hernia occurs when a structure moves out of its original place. In Arthur’s case, it’s in the groin (between the thigh and lower abdomen) and is therefore called inguinal. It occurs when a loop of intestine is displaced through a hole that forms in the abdominal wall, in the groin area.

This is the most common type of hernia and men are more vulnerable to them because of the weakness in the muscle wall created by the passage of the testicle into the scrotum. Large or bulky hernias can descend towards the testicles and are known as inguinoscrotal.

“Usually what happens is when a loop of intestine goes down through this spermatic cord. [estrutura do aparelho reprodutor masculino] in a hole that has no room for anything else but the cord elements [veias, nervos, testículos]”, explains Natan Chehter, a geriatrician who is a member of the SBGG (Brazilian Society of Geriatrics and Gerontology).

Does every hernia need surgery?

It depends on the patient’s condition. However, surgery is the only effective treatment for hernias, especially in the early stages of the disease.

The procedure is essential especially when the hernia is “strangulated”, as the blood stops circulating normally, causing necrosis or threatening the person’s life.

“In this case, you really need to operate, because it is an emergency. When there is pain and complaints, we do elective surgery”, explains Chehter.

Symptoms of inguinal hernia

Prominence on one or both sides of the groin;

In men, the scrotal sac is observed to be swollen;

Discomfort or pain, especially when doing some physical exertion;

Feeling of weakness or pressure in the groin.

*With information from a report published on 07/11/21