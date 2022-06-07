Baby who waited days for an ICU bed dies after hospitalization and health condition worsens, in Pernambuco | Pernambuco

Baby Aylla Eloá, who in early May spent three days waiting for an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) bed, died after more than 20 days in the hospital. According to the mother, the housewife Yngrid Conceição, the child was a victim of septic pneumonia. The girl was one of more than 90 children who, needing care, had to wait for a place.

Aylla was admitted to the emergency room of a basic health unit in Peixinhos, in Olinda. With pneumonia and a condition considered serious, she spent two days waiting for an ICU bed, which she only got at the Brites Maternity Hospital in Albuquerque, in the same city where she died, on Wednesday (1st) (see video below).

During the crisis due to the overcrowding of the ICUs, there were reports of a dead baby waiting for the ICU and an increase in cases of respiratory diseases.

Baby spends two days waiting for ICU bed for patients with respiratory problems

“The delay was so long that the situation only worsened. From the UPA, they took her to Barão de Lucena [Zona Oeste do Recife] to take an X-ray. He returned to the UPA and only the other day got a place at Brites de Albuquerque. No food, sedated, just a bag of glucose and lots of antibiotics,” said the child’s mother.

Yngrid Conceição said he believed that his daughter was the victim of negligence in several stages of treatment, from the delay for a transfer to the last days of her life.

“She was intubated at Barão de Lucena, but they took her off oxygen to transfer her. She arrived purple at Brites de Albuquerque. They resuscitated her and she spent 14 days intubated. Afterwards, she improved and they started weaning her from oxygen and sedatives” , said.

When she thought that her daughter’s health would improve, Yngrid Conceição suffered another blow, with the baby’s gradual worsening.

“My daughter didn’t have any health problems, and suddenly several appeared. I believe it was a hospital bacteria. It took many days to say that she had contracted pneumonia. They said they would have a tracheostomy, but they never did”, he declared. .

O g1 contacted the State Department of Health (SES) to find out about Aylla’s mother’s complaints and the girl’s cause of death, but received no response until the last update of this report.