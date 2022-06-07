Beneficiaries of medical-hospital plans increase 3.18% in April

The number of health care plans in April rose 3.18% in April this year, compared to the same month in 2021, according to data released by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS). This represents an increase of 1,520,778 beneficiaries in the period. In comparison with the previous month, the growth was 204,060 users.

In the exclusively dental plans, there was an increase of 2,368,884 beneficiaries in one year, which meant growth of 8.75% in the period. Between March and April of this year, the total number of beneficiaries increased by 217,754 users.

According to ANS, in April 2022, health care plans totaled 49,395,520 beneficiaries, while users of exclusively dental plans totaled 29,433,793.

The ANS bulletin also shows that in comparison with April 2021, the sector registered an evolution of beneficiaries in health care plans in 25 units of the Federation, with São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro being the ones that presented the states that have , respectively, the largest number of users: 17,915,769, 5,428,215 and 5,402,808.

Among dentists, 26 units of the Federation registered growth in the annual comparison, with São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro also having the highest growth in absolute numbers. The three states presented total users of this type of plan of 10,641,072, 2,656,160 and 3,497,601, respectively.

According to the ANS, the numbers obtained may undergo retroactive changes due to the monthly revisions carried out by the operators.

The data are available in the Situation Room, a consultation tool on the ANS portal.