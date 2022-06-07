Cammy and Ken gameplay appear on the net

Another Street Fighter 6 content appeared on the internet. This time, the fighters Cammy and Ken are the highlights in a short video of supposed gameplay that circulates on the networks. Despite the low quality, it is possible to observe the animations and other information about the fighters.

The video shared on Varsona Vyzelta’s channel gained some repercussion among fans of the game. In addition to a cutscene with Cammy, apparently performing one of his abilities, an image of Ken in a revamped combat stance — alongside his concept art — is also shown. Look:

Several portals even shared this leak, but Capcom is taking down most of them for copyright. On the other hand, the publisher managed to reveal a series of details of the game officially after last week’s State of Play, such as the addition of a simplified control scheme and new images captured in-game.

Street Fighter 6 will arrive sometime in 2023 with versions for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series and PC.

Capcom acknowledges that Street Fighter 6 leaks are real

