Cancer: experimental study surprises with reduction of the disease in all patients

It was a study small, with only 18 patients with cancer colorectal cancer, and each took the same medication. But the results were surprising. The cancer disappeared in each of the patients – undetectable by physical examination; endoscopy; positron emission tomography or PET scans; or MRIs.

Luis Diaz Jr., from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, author of a paper describing the results, which was sponsored by the pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline, said he was not aware of any other study in which a treatment had a complete remission of cancer in all patients. “I believe this is the first time this has happened in the history of cancer,” Diaz said.

Alan Venook, a cancer expert at the University of California, who was not involved with the study, also thinks the results are unprecedented.

Colorectal cancer patients faced treatments such as chemotherapy, radiation therapy and, most likely, surgery that could result in bowel, urinary and sexual dysfunction. Some would need colostomy bags. They entered the study thinking that when it was over, they would have to undergo these procedures because no one really expected their tumors to go away. But they were in for a surprise: no further treatment was needed.

“There were many tears of happiness,” said Andrea Cercek, an oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and co-author of the article, presented at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology.

Another surprise, Venook added, was that none of the patients had clinically significant complications. On average, 1 in 5 patients has some type of adverse reaction to drugs like the one patients took, dostarlimab, known as a drug inhibitor. checkpoint. The medication was given every three weeks for six months and cost about $11,000 per dose. It ‘unmasks’ cancer cells, allowing the immune system to identify and destroy them.

Although most adverse reactions are easily controlled, about 3% to 5% of patients taking this type of medication experience more serious complications that, in some cases, result in muscle weakness and difficulty swallowing and chewing. The absence of significant side effects, Venook said, means “either they haven’t treated enough patients, or somehow these cancers are just different.”

Hanna K. Sanoff do Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center from the University of North Carolina, who was not involved in the study, calls it “small but attractive.” She added, however, that it is unclear whether the patients are cured. “Very little is known about the length of time it takes to find out whether a complete clinical response to dostarlimab equates to a cure,” she said.

Kimmie Ng, a cancer expert at Harvard Medical School, said that while the results were “remarkable” and “unprecedented,” they would need to be replicated.

Origin of study

The inspiration for the study came from a clinical trial Diaz led in 2017, funded by drugmaker Merck, involving 86 people with metastasis (cancer that originated in various parts of their bodies). All cancers shared a genetic mutation that prevented cells from repairing DNA damage. These mutations occur in 4% of all cancer patients.

Patients in this study took an inhibitor of checkpoint Merck’s pembrolizumab for up to two years. Tumors shrank or stabilized in about one-third to one-half of patients, and they lived longer. Tumors disappeared in 10% of study participants. This led Cercek and Diaz to ask: what would happen if the drug was used much earlier in the course of the disease, before the cancer had a chance to spread?

They set out to study patients with locally advanced colorectal cancer – tumors that have spread to the rectum and sometimes to the lymph nodes, but not to other organs. Cercek had noticed that chemotherapy was not helping a portion of patients who had the same mutations that affected patients in the 2017 study. Instead of shrinking during treatment, their rectal tumors grew. Perhaps, Cercek and Diaz reasoned, immunotherapy with an inhibitor of checkpoint would allow these patients to avoid chemotherapy, radiation and surgery.

Diaz began asking companies that made checkpoint would sponsor a small study. Most refused, saying the test was too risky. He and Cercek wanted to give the drug to patients who could be cured with standard treatments. What the researchers were proposing could end up allowing cancers to grow beyond the point where they can be cured. “It’s very difficult to change the standard of care,” Diaz said. “Everyone wants to have surgery.”

Finally, a small biotechnology company, Tesaro – bought by GlaxoSmithKline – agreed to sponsor the study.

His first patient was Sascha Roth, then 38 years old. She first noticed rectal bleeding in 2018, and was scheduled to begin chemotherapy at Georgetown University, but a friend insisted she see Dr. Pat no Memorial Sloan Kettering. Paty told her that it was almost certain that her cancer included the mutation that made it unlikely that she would respond well to chemotherapy. It turned out, however, that Roth was eligible to enter the clinical trial. If she had started chemotherapy, she wouldn’t be.

Not expecting a complete response to dostarlimab, Roth had planned to move to New York for radiation, chemotherapy and possibly surgery after the trial was over. To preserve her fertility after the expected radiation treatment, she had her ovaries removed and placed back under her ribs.

After the trial, Cercek broke the news to her: “There is absolutely no cancer.” She didn’t need any further treatment. “I told my family and they didn’t believe me,” says Roth. But two years later, she still has no trace of cancer.