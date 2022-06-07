Capcom confirms Street Fighter 6’s story takes place after the events of Street Fighter III

Raju Singh 2 hours ago Technology Comments Off on Capcom confirms Street Fighter 6’s story takes place after the events of Street Fighter III 1 Views



Capcom has officially confirmed that the story of Street Fighter 6 takes place after the events of Street Fighter III.

In a post on Twitter, the company said the following:

“Although Street Fighter 6 takes place after the Street Fighter III series, Ryu still feels like he’s “not there yet” – although he seems to have gained some dignity. The way he wears the kasaya (Buddhist robe) is reminiscent of his master, Gouken.”

Thus, the timeline of the series is as follows: Street Fighter I, Street Fighter Alpha, Street Fighter II, Street Fighter IV, Street Fighter V, Street Fighter III and Street Fighter 6.

In case you lost, Capcom reconfirmed that Street Fighter 6 will run on the RE Engine (the same one that was used in the last resident Evil and Devil May Cry 5). This information had already been shared in the text of the State of Play PS Blog.

Street Fighter 6 will be released in 2023 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series and PC. A leak revealed 22 characters for the game.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Diablo Immortal is flooded with bomb reviews for its microtransactions

Now that players have had the opportunity to spend a few days with Immortal Diablo, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved