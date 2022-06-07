City Hall indicates as mandatory the use of masks in educational establishments, health equipment, public and individual transport and funerals – Portal PJF

After the growth in the number of cases and contamination by Covid-19, confirmed by monitoring the epidemiological scenario, the Prefecture of Juiz de Fora (PJF) resumes the indication of the mandatory use of masks, starting next Wednesday, 8, in educational establishments, health equipment, public transport, school, individual or by app, and also at funerals.

The exceptional and temporary measure was taken by the Health Department (SS) through an ordinance that will come into force on Wednesday, 8th. In health units, such as clinics, clinics and hospitals, all health professionals, patients, companions and Visitors must maintain the use of protection during their stay in the establishments. The use of masks is also mandatory in day care centers, public and private educational institutions.

Wakes, funerals and funeral services, in public cemeteries, of people suspected or diagnosed with Covid-19, should maintain the restriction of procession and agglomerations.

The complete ordinance on emergency measures is available at this link.