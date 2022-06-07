Covid: SP applies 4th dose to people over 50 from this Monday | Health

Ascom/SMS Fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccine is now available for people over 50

From this Monday (6), the application of the fourth dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 begins for adults over 50 years old and health professionals over 18 years old in São Paulo. The group over 50 is also eligible to take the flu vaccine.

To receive the fourth dose of the immunizer, it is necessary to have taken the third dose for at least four months. The expansion of the eligible group for the fourth dose was made with authorization from the Ministry of Health last Thursday (2).

On May 18, the folder had released the fourth dose for people aged 60 and over, in addition to immunosuppressed people. On the city hall website it is possible to access the list of gas stations in the capital of São Paulo.

The Municipal Health Department reported that the target audience for this new stage of vaccination is 942,894 people between the ages of 50 and 60, in addition to about 600,000 health professionals, 1.5 million people in total.

Until last Friday (3), 31.7 million doses against Covid had already been applied in the capital, with coverage of 110.4% of the first dose and 106.9% of the second. Regarding the target audience, the third and fourth doses have vaccination coverage rates of 78.1% and 60.8%, respectively.

Fifth dose of the immunizer

In the city of São Paulo, the fifth dose against Covid-19 is now available for elderly people aged 60 and over who have a high degree of immunosuppression.

In addition, adolescents aged 12 to 17 years can now receive the third dose of the immunizer.

flu vaccination

Pregnant women, postpartum women, health workers, children over six months and under five years of age, indigenous peoples, education professionals, people with disabilities or comorbidities, citizens of the security and rescue, Armed Forces, truck drivers, urban and long-distance public road passenger transport workers and port workers.

