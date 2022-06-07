Danger! Never mix these drinks if you want to take care of your health

Drink mixes are common in everyday life and can result in great gains for a person’s health. However, some ingredients become a great danger when they are put together. Discover one of those junctions that tends to be extremely harmful, according to experts.

What is the drink mix that should be avoided?

Although young people tend to mix it up at parties and relaxed environments, the warning sign remains active. No one should mix energy drinks with alcohol, whether whiskeys, vodkas or other products available on the market. These drinks together are potentially harmful.

There are even ready-made products that take both drinks in a small can for immediate consumption. Typically, the concentration of caffeine in a common energy drink ranges from 40 to 240 mg.

A small serving of coffee, 100 ml, can have 40 mg of caffeine, to have a real dimension of the level of this substance. This means that some energy drinks can contain up to six times more caffeine than a cup of coffee.

What are the dangers of mixing alcohol and energy?

It is also worth mentioning that energy drinks have a high content of taurine, which provides a stimulating effect for the central nervous system. Guarana is still found in certain products and causes the same effect.

Alcohol, in turn, is a product that relaxes the body, being known as a “natural” depressant. This does not mean that the person is sad, but that he is relaxed in every detail of the body.

Therefore, consuming high doses of caffeine and taurine mixed with the relaxing power of alcohol can trigger serious health effects. The heart is one of the organs that gets the most overload. What happens is that while the body relaxes on the one hand, the other drink makes the body work faster. This difference results in tachycardia, respiratory failure, heart failure, and damage to the central nervous system.