Diablo Immortal: Game Director Responds to “Misinformation” About Microtransactions

Wyatt Cheng says he never said there would be no loot boxes in the game

the director of Immortal Diablo, Wyatt Cheng, is receiving harsh criticism regarding the microtransactions of the new game from Blizzard. In one of the numerous messages addressed to him on the twitter, the director responded to his old posts that said there would be no equipment that could be purchased for real money, so there would be no way for users to gain an advantage using cash. However, after the launch, this has proven to be contradictory, as it has already been pointed out that more than R$525 thousand is needed to maximize a single character in the game.

The director’s responses went to the content creator Zizaran, who posted a screenshot from 4 months ago. “What happened in 4 months? Or are gems not considered equipment?”, asked Zizaran. In the picture, Wyatt Cheng said that: “Almost all of the “facts” presented in this post are fabricated. In Diablo Immortal, there is no way to acquire or level up using money…” and concluded by saying “I encourage you to form your own opinion on Diablo Immortal. It’s a game for me and the team shed years of bloody sweat to make it. If you’re curious about the game’s microtransactions, factual information is available elsewhere or you can check out the game (for free) when the game launches.”

Wyatt Cheng replied to post by Zizaran saying: “Hey Ziz, I’ve been very clear in many interviews (although apparently not in this post) that equipment [citado na captura de tela] were about the 12 item slots. In many interviews, I also clearly state that money can advance gems and legendary gems. I’m sorry it wasn’t clear here. Not being able to buy equipment (for the 12 slots) or XP remains important to the team.”

Zizaran added to his question: “I think a lot of people were hoping or hopeful that you couldn’t buy powers after seeing this statement. And it turns out there are a lot of things you can buy (upgrade the battle pass, the extra chests after the dungeons) that affect the your character’s power” he concluded by saying: “this makes the post you made look fake and disappointing to people who have been fans of blizzard for so long, and it makes it much less important if you can’t ‘literally’ buy gear when you ‘basically’ can buy power from anywhere manner”

Cheng replied to Zizaran saying that the situation explored by him was a misunderstanding and explained: “This is a totally fair review and I can see how it came about. In context I was responding to a post that said ‘You can only upgrade your gear with $$$ when you reach your free quota for the day. […] it’s currently almost $12 to simply try to update a part as the “failure rate” is 50/50.” The director also stated that it was always in the company’s plans to offer loot boxes in the game and that they would also provide Legendary Gems: “I think it was pretty clear from the game that this wasn’t the case. Anyway, I appreciate you highlighting this post as I can see it looks misleading. We were already well into Legendary Chests -> Legendary Gems well before I did this post, so hopefully from a comprehensive perspective you’ll see that I wasn’t trying to hide anything. Thanks again Ziz.”

Finally, the director explained that he never wanted to say that there would not be Legendary Chests that provide the Legendary Gems and it was planned that with the gems It is possible to maximize your character’s status, gaining advantages over those who only use the benefits obtained in the game itself, without using real money.

Immortal Diablo is available for PC and smartphones, check below the minimum requirements to run Immortal Diablo on your device.

What is your opinion about the microtransactions present in Immortal Diablo? Share in the comments with your opinion!

