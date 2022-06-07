Diablo Immortal is flooded with bomb reviews for its microtransactions

Now that players have had the opportunity to spend a few days with Immortal Diablo, released on June 2, the game is being inundated with “bomb reviews” on Metacritic. The main complaint is how aggressive the microtransactions become and the game becomes a “pay to win” after you spend a certain number of hours playing.

The “bomb reviews” process is known for the practice of players using rating systems to rate a game a zero in order to protest a specific issue. In case of Immortal Diablo, are the requirements to get good items in the “endgame”, that is, the extension of the game after the main campaign is completed. Currently, the game has an average of 0.8 in user ratings on the site.

Honestly one of the most insane gacha systems I’ve seen: – you’re essentially playing through a dungeon to open a loot box you bought

– an endgame build requires hundreds of legendary crest runs and you can maybe get like, three a month for free —Paul Tassi (@PaulTassi) June 4, 2022

In many games like devil, the “endgame” is where the real fun begins, and where players spend hundreds of hours playing the game. But in the case of immortalthe complaint is that the game starts well, but after a few hours the monetization systems become very abusive.

In addition to Twitter, complaints also appear on Reddit. Reviews complain about how sometimes you have to complete a dungeon to get the opportunity to spend or open a loot box you’ve already purchased. Additionally, Legendary Gems can only be purchased for real money, cannot be obtained by playing games, and fully upgrading a character using these items would cost a total of $110,000, according to player accounts.

All of these issues result in the infamous “pay to win” situation where players who spend more on the game have the most advantage in PvP. The video below shows how a player who would have spent a lot on the game destroys an entire team.

Activision Blizzard has yet to comment on complaints against Immortal Diablo.