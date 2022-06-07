Diablo Immortal: see comparison between Smartphone and PC versions

Diablo Immortal is free to play, check the minimum requirements to run the game on both platforms

Diablo Immortal runs similarly on PC and Smartphone? To eliminate the doubts of the players, the channel ElAnalistaDeBits posted a video on YouTube showing the comparison between the mobile version and the computer version. Diablo Immortal was released on June 2 for both platforms and have already discovered that it costs over $110K to max out a character for real money.

For the comparison, we used a Galaxy S21 in the smartphone version and the version for PRAÇA used a video card RTX 3080, therefore, the best configurations were extracted from each of the platforms. It is worth mentioning that the game was developed with smartphones in mind and only later was ported to the PC, so it is important to consider that it was not developed with the aim of achieving maximum performance on computers.

Check out the comparative video posted on the channel below. ElAnalistaDeBits.

The PC version has better graphics and has effects and some other additional settings, more particles, vegetation and ambient occlusion, but it is still possible to notice that there are fewer settings because it is a port of the Smartphone version, but the channel ElAnalistaDeBits sees it as an acceptable adaptation for the PRAÇA.

Below you can see the minimum requirements to run Immortal Diablo in your PRAÇA and smartphonealso see where to download the game.

Minimum Requirements on iOS (iPhone)

System: iOS 11

Model: iPhone 6s

*Required available: 3.3GB storage (with additional 9.5GB content)

Minimum Requirements on Android

Processor: Snapdragon 660 / Exynos 9611

Graphic Chip: Adreno 512 / Mali-G72 MP3

Memory: 2GB RAM

*Required available: 2.4GB storage (with additional 10GB content)

Minimum PC requirements

OS: Windows 7, 8, 10 and 11 (64 bit)

Processor: Intel Core i3 or AMD FX-8100

Graphics Card: ATI Radeon HD 6850, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460 or Intel HD Graphics 530

Memory: 4GB RAM

Available Storage: 24GB

Recommended PC requirements

OS: Windows 10 or 11(64-bit)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 or Intel Core i5

Graphics Card: AMD Radeon RX 470 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Available storage: 24GB

Immortal Diablo is free to play and available for download now, see where to download.

What did you think of the comparison of Immortal Diablo? Which version are you playing? Share in the comments with your opinion!

Via: El Analista De Bits / YouTube