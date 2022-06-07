Did you get reinfected? Know the types of people most vulnerable

More than two years into the pandemic, scientists are still learning about the behavior of the virus. If at first it was believed that the vaccine or infection would bring immunity preventing possible reinfection, the Ômicron variant changed all that.

Although less aggressive, the variant is more transmissible, infectious and has a greater potential to evade the immune system’s defenses. Its spread has made cases of reinfection become increasingly common.

+ Brazil has 43.8% of the total population immunized with the 3rd dose against covid

Now, researchers believe that Sars-CoV-2 is more similar to other coronaviruses than to influenza, which has greater circulation in the winter months. So, if nothing changes, the expectation is that it will be common to receive a positive diagnosis for Covid-19 two or three times a year.

While anyone can be reinfected under these circumstances, some groups may be more vulnerable. Are they:

People who have not been vaccinated or who have not received all recommended doses;

People who caught Covid-19 early in the pandemic;

Who developed a mild picture of the disease previously;

Elderly and people with immunosuppression;

And people with genetic mutations that increase their susceptibility to infection with the new coronavirus.

Cases of Covid-19 or reinfection with the new coronavirus even after vaccination does not mean that vaccines do not work. Although current immunizers have low efficacy against infection by Ômicron and its subvariants, they have high protection against hospitalizations and deaths, which is precisely the purpose of the vaccine.

In addition, studies show that the booster dose, as well as hybrid immunity (characterized by vaccination followed by a previous infection), actually seems to reduce the chances of reinfection. Therefore, people who are fully vaccinated – including a booster – are less likely to be reinfected than those who are not vaccinated or who have not completed the course.

People who have had Covid-19 longer, for example in 2020 and early 2021, are also at greater risk as the level of antibodies gradually decreases.

Finally, people who have a genetic change that increases their likelihood of infection may also be at increased risk of reinfection. A study published in the journal Nature in July 2021 showed that alterations at four points in the genetic material increase the risk of infection with Sars-CoV-2.