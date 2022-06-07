Discover the great health benefits of chia seeds: enjoy and check out some consumption tips

Novo Hamburgo, June 5, 2022, by Jones Backes – A chia seed It is a nutrient-dense food that has several health benefits. Its regular consumption helps prevent various diseases, such as heart, bones and brain. It still helps in aesthetics and increases immunity. And the advantages of including this food in the diet do not stop there.

With very versatile use, the chia seed It combines with numerous foods and drinks, which makes its consumption very easy and practical. Therefore, today we are going to talk about the main benefits of this food and some consumption tips, to enjoy all the nutrients it offers for health. Check out.

Did you know that Chia Seed is good for controlling diabetes? Check out this and other amazing benefits

Source of vitamin A and nutrients such as omega 3 and 6, calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, zinc, potassium, iron and fiber, chia is a great ally of health. Among its main benefits is the control of diabetes, with the balance of blood sugar levels and reduction in the glycemic index.

But that is certainly not the only benefit of chia seeds. It prevents constipation and maintains a good bowel function. In addition, it is essential in weight loss diets, as it absorbs water and, with that, swells and takes up space in the stomach, increasing the feeling of satiety.

As Marina Teodoro explains, in her text published on November 23, 2018, on Portal Ig, chia seed also protects heart health, reduces inflammation and prevents brain diseases. It also helps to strengthen bones and teeth, prevent premature aging and diseases like cancer, cataracts and many others. In addition, it is also very suitable for training and physical activities. That’s because, it provides energy to the body and helps maintain muscle mass.

Check out some consumption tips

Now that you’ve seen the main benefits of chia seed for health with Agro Notícias, also check out some ways to consume and enjoy all its nutrients. It is ideal to accompany breads, pies, cakes, cookies, pancakes, salads, soups, eggs, milk and yogurts. However, its consumption can also occur in natura, with water, juices and vitamins.

