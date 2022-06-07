Divinópolis: second reinforcement released against covid-19 in people over 50 and health professionals

The Prefecture of Divinópolis, through the Municipal Secretary of Health (Semusa), informs that the application of the second booster dose of the vaccine against covid-19 is already released in health professionals and in people aged 50 years and over.

To receive this immunization, a minimum interval of 120 days from receiving the first booster dose is mandatory. The second booster can be done with Pfizer, Astrazeneca or Janssen.

Vaccination takes place at all health posts and units of the Family Health Strategies (ESF) in Divinópolis, from 8 am to 4 pm. In the units that serve the “Saúde na Hora” program, vaccination takes place from 6:00 pm to 9:30 pm. The units that carry out the night vaccination are: Belvedere, Planalto, Sagrada Familia, Tietê and Ermida.

Vaccination effort

Next Saturday (11/6) there will be a great task force of vaccination that aims to regularize the situation of the population with doses in delay. This public call will be for the vaccination against covid-19 – children and adults – of those who have not yet started the primary Dose 1 and Dose 2 regimen, and also for those who are able to take booster 1 or 2, that is, who have already took the primary regimen for at least 4 months.

In this task force, Influenza and triviral vaccines will also be offered, following the current National Vaccination Campaign, for the remaining priority audiences.

The units that will participate in this task force will be: Afonso Pena, Belvedere, Bom Pastor, Central, Ermida, Icaraí, Ipiranga, NS das Graças, Nações, Niterói, São José and Tietê. On this day, vaccination will take place from 8 am to 16 pm.