Doctors point out challenges for the implementation of the expanded foot test

Entered into force this Monday (6), in the Unified Health System (SUS), the expanded version of the foot test, which increases the number of diseases that can be detected in the first days of a child’s life. Currently, the expanded version is only available in the country’s private health network.

Today, the National Foot Test Day is celebrated, a date that aims to make the population aware of the importance of the exam. Geneticist Roberto Giugliani, professor at the Department of Genetics at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul, said that this is a big step, as it increases the number of diseases that can be detected by the test from six to about 60, as is already the case. in the most advanced countries.

Giugliani told Brazil Agency that the heel prick test can early detect diseases for which there is treatment, which, however, cannot be started until the diagnosis is made. The manifestations of the disease, when there is no diagnosis, can take a few weeks or months and, when it is already installed, it may be too late to obtain the best results in the treatment. Early detection gives better benefits to the patient, said the professor.

He highlighted that the number of diseases that can benefit from the heel prick test is increasing, as more tests can be done from the drops of blood collected from newborns. And more diseases can be treated by therapies that are being developed. “It is something very positive”, reinforced Giugliani. “Necessarily, the test has to gain greater scope.”

The expansion of the test will take place in stages and it will be up to the Ministry of Health to establish the deadlines for the implementation of each stage of the process. In the first stage, the addition of congenital toxoplasmosis to the six diseases detected today is planned. In the second stage, galactosemia, aminoacidopathies, urea cycle disorders and fatty acid beta-oxidation disorders will be included.

The third stage includes lysosomal storage diseases, which include mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) and, in the fourth stage, genetic problems in the immune system. The fifth and final stage will include spinal cord atrophy. This means that it will still be a few years before the exam gains national coverage in the public system.

Challenges

According to Giugliani, there are technical difficulties for the implementation of the Expanded Foot Test Law (Law nº 14.154), published on May 27, 2021. He said that there is no problem regarding the collection of the blood sample, but he pointed out that the state laboratories and municipal authorities need to be qualified in terms of equipment and personnel training to diagnose the diseases that will be incorporated into the exam. “This is one of the challenges to implement the expansion of the test nationally”, said the doctor, who also highlighted the need for very clear protocols of what will be done with the positive tests, with the patients who will need treatment and where the treatment will be.

According to an article by doctor Marcelo Ferraz de Oliveira Souto, professor at the Federal University of Minas Gerais, entitled Neonatal Screening / Foot Test in Brazil and in the Worldsome states and municipalities have adopted their own measures to expand neonatal screening, using the local public budget.

The Federal District was a pioneer in the area, with District Law No. 4,190, of August 6, 2008, which added diseases such as galactosemia, congenital toxoplasmosis, glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase deficiency and leucinosis to the examination. More recently, severe combined immunodeficiency and lysosomal diseases have been included. Similar laws were passed in the capital of São Paulo, Paraíba, Rio Grande do Sul and Minas Gerais, all enacted as of 2019, Souto said.

In addition, the coverage of conventional neonatal screening is still not satisfactory in many regions, either due to the lack of tools that make up the system, or due to socioeconomic and cultural factors. According to SUS data, states in the North, South and Northeast have a lower percentage of newborns participating in the program, below 40% coverage.

Heads up

Giugliani noted that in addition to doing the heel prick on babies, parents need to be aware of warning signs. Not all genetic diseases show symptoms before causing major and irreversible damage to the child’s health, but there are indicators that call for a deeper evaluation.

The geneticist drew attention, in particular, to signs of type 1 and 2 mucopolysaccharidosis, especially when they appear combined at the same time, such as respiratory and hearing impairments, the appearance of a hernia, for example. In this case, it is necessary to consult a doctor for further evaluation. When the signs are combined, you should suspect some disease and take the child to the pediatrician, so that he has the proper referral. “It’s always a benefit, compared to detecting later.”

Studies show that the outcome of MPS treatment is much better when it starts in the first few months of life. “This is the reason why MPS have already been included in the heel prick test in the United States, due to the advantage of having an early diagnosis, because there is already a method that will allow treatment to be started earlier, with greater benefits”, he said.

The expansion of the scope of the heel prick test does not create new cases, it only presents an earlier diagnosis, which provides better results in the treatment.

anvisa

For Giugliani, a treatment capable of acting on all parts of the body, including the nervous system, will be able to serve all patients and change the course of many who have mucopolysaccharidoses. This treatment needs to overcome the barrier that separates blood from the brain, something that current medications do not.

The geneticist conducts clinical studies on MPS 1 and 2 in Brazil with the first enzyme replacement therapy that, although administered in the blood, is able to reach the brain. Such therapy is already approved in Japan and is being analyzed by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

Giugliani explained that a modification was made to the enzyme, allowing it to cross the barriers that separate blood from the brain. Thus, even administered in a vein, it reaches the brain. “It’s the same type of infusion treatment in a vein, with the advantage of being able to reach the brain. To be successful, this type of treatment must be adopted as early as possible.”